Man found dead at Olive Street gas station in Pine Bluff; homicide suspected

Pine Bluff Police are investigating an apparent homicide that occurred Tuesday night at Alon gas station at 2800 S. Olive.

Officers responded to the incident shortly before midnight and located a male with apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot. Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelly pronounced the male dead at 12:22 a.m.

Police say the identity of the shooter is known but did not release any details. The identity of the victim, police add, will be released after next of kin is located and notified.