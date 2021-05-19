Club News: Member presents gardening program

Deloris Kelley presented the program, "Gardening," at the recent meeting of the Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club at Pursuit Church at White Hall.

Many people enjoy being outdoors and gardening. As people age, it is not as easy to garden because of arthritis and back pain. One must learn tips, tools, and techniques to make the experience more pleasant, according to the presentation.

Kelley presented the following tips: 1) Make sure that the tools are the appropriate size. Gardeners should choose a hoe, cultivator and rake that they can maneuver comfortably without bending. 2) Benches and kneelers can help reduce the pain of standing for long periods. 3) Watering wands can reduce the stress associated with over-reaching. 4) Long-reach garden tools eliminate the strain on the back and shoulders. 5) Consider a raised garden bed. This will bring the plants to the gardener by raising the work space from ground level to waist-high and will reduce the amount of bending required to care for plants.

Kelley reminded everyone to stretch before, during and after gardening as well as to drink plenty of water.

Also during the Heart-N-Hands meeting, Kelley thanked everyone who took cereal or made a donation to the Transformation Project Food Pantry. She requested that the club carry canned goods to the next meeting.

Cathy Lewis, club president, conducted the business meeting. She announced that Debbie James, Kaye Richardson, Nancy Rosen, Brenda Robinson and Kelley from Heart-N-Hands attended the Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council Spring Education Workshop at North Little Rock.

She also announced that Heart-N-Hands won a First Place Honor Club Award and First Place Secretary's Book Award at the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Spring Council. Also, Rosen reported that "the Hearty Walkers Walk Across Arkansas team had done a great job."

Events that the club members can look forward to attending are: leader training and board meeting starting at 9:30 a.m. June 3 via Zoom; state meeting June 8-10 at the Wyndham Hotel at North Little Rock; Heart-N-Hands club meeting on June 17 at Pursuit Church, followed by a Pocket Wreath Workshop.

After the meeting, James and Robinson taught a Sundae Candle Workshop.