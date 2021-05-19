Missing man found dead in Crawford County after reported burglary

CHESTER -- A man who had been reported missing for about a week was found dead in Crawford County on Friday.

County Sheriff Ron Brown said Tuesday the body of Aaron Beauford, 42, of Winslow was found off Locust Mountain Road in the Chester area Friday morning. He was last seen off that same road on May 6, and was reported missing by his wife on May 8. Beauford's body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for an autopsy. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

Brown said prior to going missing, Beauford had fled the scene of a burglary in the area on May 6 with his brother, Morris Drew Beauford, 36, of the Chester area.

Morris Beauford had sustained a gunshot wound to one of his legs from a witness during this burglary, according to Brown. He was located by deputies afterward and transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for his non-life-threatening injury and later released.

Aaron Beauford's body was located about a mile-and-a-half from where his brother was found, Brown said.

Brown said Tuesday the case file in relation to this incident was presented to the Crawford County prosecuting attorney.