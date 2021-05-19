• A leg injury could keep Robert De Niro from celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Tribeca Film Festival. The accident happened last week in Oklahoma while on location for the upcoming Martin Scorsese film, "Killers of the Flower Moon." The two-time Oscar-winner immediately flew back to New York to get it checked out. "My leg is fine ... I ripped a ligament I guess in my quad, so I have to have it reattached to my knee. But's it's OK," De Niro said Saturday during an interview promoting this year's Tribeca events. "It's all manageable. That's all. All good." The accident happened at his on-location home, and the actor was not due to shoot additional scenes for several weeks. While his scenes for the film can be pushed back further to accommodate his recovery, he may not have the same luxury when the Tribeca Film Festival kicks off on June 9. De Niro, 77, co-founded the event with producer Jane Rosenthal. "Yeah, I don't know because I have [surgery on] my leg, I got the whole thing. I'm not sure we'll have to figure that out," De Niro said. "We'll figure that out once we get closer." Based on David Grann's nonfiction novel, Scorsese's film tells the story of the newly formed Federal Bureau of Investigation's 1920s probe into the murders of Osage Indians. De Niro stars as William Hale, a powerful Oklahoma rancher. "Killers of the Flower Moon" marks the 10th feature film collaboration between De Niro and Scorsese. The film also stars another Scorsese regular, Leonardo DiCaprio, as Ernest Burkhart, one of the key figures in the murders.

• Naomi Campbell, the 50-year-old British supermodel, announced in a post on Instagram Tuesday that she has become the mother of a baby girl. The post featured a picture of Campbell's hand holding a baby's feet. She wrote: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love." Campbell's spokesperson declined to provide more information. Congratulations poured in from other fashion industry figures. Designer Marc Jacobs posted: "Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around." British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful wrote: "Seeing the two of you together made my year. You will bring each other so much joy." In 2017, Campbell spoke about her desire to be a mother. "I think about having children all the time," she told the Evening Standard, a British newspaper. "But now with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want."