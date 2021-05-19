NCAA opens door for full stadiums at baseball, softball regionals

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas will allow full capacity at the remainder of its home baseball and softball games this year.

The move follows the NCAA's announcement Wednesday that it will defer to local health guidelines on capacity limits for softball and baseball regionals.

The NCAA previously announced it would limit capacity to 50% at all host sites this postseason, but reversed course based on a recommendation from its medical advisory group. The NCAA’s decision comes less than a week since the CDC changed covid-19 recommendations related to distancing and mask wearing.

Arkansas will host a softball regional beginning Friday. The Razorbacks’ No. 1-ranked baseball team is expected to host a regional beginning June 4.

Masks will no longer be required at the Razorbacks' home games, but individuals not vaccinated for covid-19 are encouraged to wear them, according to the UA.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson allowed a statewide mask mandate to expire at the end of March, but masks have been required at the Razorbacks' home games due to UA policy.

Arkansas' baseball series opener against Florida on Thursday will be the first game with full capacity at any of the Razorbacks' home venues since the outbreak of covid-19 last spring. Attendance was previously limited to no more than two-thirds capacity.

The Razorbacks' softball team is scheduled to play Manhattan in the NCAA regional Friday at noon. South Dakota State and Stanford are also scheduled to play in the regional that is scheduled to conclude Sunday.

UA athletics director Hunter Yurachek said last week he lobbied for local guidelines to take precedence at NCAA championship events on the UA campus, such as softball and baseball regionals.