NEWS IN BRIEF

Partnership keys on cybersecurity work

Forge Institute, Acxiom and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission said Tuesday that they will work together in developing and training a cybersecurity workforce needed by a variety of Arkansas businesses.

“Incidents like the SolarWinds and Colonial Pipeline cyber-attacks have awakened companies to the threat cyber criminals present,” Scott Anderson, executive director at Forge Institute in Little Rock, said in a news release. Anderson cited research showing a need for some 3.5 million cybersecurity professionals nationwide.

Forge Institute and Acxiom said they will expand access to high-quality cybersecurity training and provide a workforce-ready supply of talent to Arkansas companies involved in financial services, energy, critical manufacturing, health care and logistics.

Acxiom said it started sending several of its own employees to Forge Institute’s 14-week cybersecurity boot camp last month.

“Companies need to build trust by implementing ethical practices for data collection and use,” Chad Engelgau, Acxiom’s chief executive officer, said. “Every employee at Acxiom is responsible for maintaining that trust, first and foremost by safeguarding the data we are entrusted with.” More information about the program is at www.forge.institute/training.

Time line announced for Bentonville hotel

Hilton plans to open The Motto Bentonville Downtown hotel in the last quarter of 2022, the chain said recently.

The hotel will be downtown at 223 S. Main St. It will feature 175 rooms, an indoor bike garage, coffee bar, restaurant and an outdoor bar patio, according to a release.

The hotel chain described the Motto by Hilton brand as a new urban, lifestyle hotel brand designed to help guests “live like a local” in key spots around the world. The brand offers travel-size rooms with a smaller more efficient footprint that are available in multiple configurations, according to its website.

Large-scale development plans for the hotel were approved in January and earlier reporting by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette indicated the hotel would be 17,000 square feet and nearly 80 feet tall with a shared parking agreement with a nearby garage.

Index surrenders 5.57, ends at 639.83

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 639.83, down 5.57.

“Major U.S. stock indexes reversed on earlier gains and finished lower on Tuesday as technology shares sold off once again despite [good] earnings results,” said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.