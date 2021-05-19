Nonprofits soughtfor business expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is asking 501(c)(3) organizations to sign up for the Community Spotlight feature of Business Expo to be held Aug. 19 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

"Our Business Expo Community Spotlight -- sponsored this year by SEARK Heating and Air -- is an exhibition of charitable organizations serving Pine Bluff and Jefferson County," according to the chamber newsletter.

Business Expo 2021 will begin Aug. 19 with breakfast 7:30-9 a.m. followed by the VIP hour from 9-10 a.m. The trade show floor will be open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring exhibits from area businesses and community organizations.

In the west concourse of the convention center, the Community Spotlight space is offered free to Jefferson County nonprofit, community and service agencies. Space is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis with special consideration given to chamber members.

To reserve a spot in the Community Spotlight, participants should fill out the form at https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/9254b7c3-397a-48fa-8855-fefee7194ea9.pdf and email it to Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

For booth reservation information or other details, businesses can email Kline or call (870) 535-0110.