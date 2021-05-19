NWA Arrest Records

ARRESTS

Fayetteville

• Joshua Goodin, 37, of 327 S. University Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons, theft of property, breaking or entering and forgery. Goodin was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Markevious Stokes, 19, of 1306 N. Lowell Road in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stokes was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Washington County

Sheriff’s Office

• Thomas Crane, 50, of 312 Nonna-maker Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with financial identity fraud. Crane was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Shaniya Haynes, 24, of 412 S. Lincoln St. in Neosho, Mo., was arrested Tuesday in connection with theft by receiving. Haynes was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.