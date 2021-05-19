Off the Wire

BASEBALL

Trout out 6-8 weeks

Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks because of a strained right calf, a setback that could keep him out through the All-Star break. The Angels put Trout on the injured list Tuesday, a day after he made an early exit in a 7-4 win over Cleveland. Trout came up limping after running toward third on an inning-ending popup in the first. Manager Joe Maddon said after the game that Trout was in a lot of pain. The three-time MVP is sixth in the American League with a .333 batting average, but was 1 for 17 in his past six games. He snapped a five-game hitless streak Sunday at Boston, which was one game shy of the longest of his career.

Former Pirates 2B dies

Rennie Stennett, the sure-handed second baseman who was part of the first all-Black starting lineup in major-league history and later helped the Pittsburgh Pirates win the 1979 World Series, has died. He was 72. The team, citing information provided by the Stennett family, said Stennett died early Tuesday morning after a bout with cancer. Stennett hit .274 with 41 home runs and 432 RBI in 11 big-league seasons, nine of them with Pittsburgh. Though he was never named to an All-Star team, he received MVP votes in both 1974 and in 1977, when he hit a career-best .336 before missing the final six weeks of the season due to an injury. The Panamanian-born Stennett reached the majors with the Pirates in 1971. On Sept. 1, 1971, he started at second base as part of the first all-Black lineup in MLB history in a 10-7 victory over Philadelphia, a group that included Hall of Famers Roberto Clemente and Willie Stargell. On Sept. 16, 1975, Stennett became the only player in the modern era to go 7 for 7 in a nine-inning game when he hit 4 singles, 2 doubles and a triple in a 22-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

BASKETBALL

Ex-Louisville assistant charged

Federal authorities have charged a former University of Louisville assistant basketball coach with attempting to extort the university after his dismissal from the team. Dino Gaudio threatened to go to the media with alleged NCAA violations by the team, according to a charging document filed in federal court. During a March 17 meeting with team personnel, Gaudio said he would expose alleged violations by the team "in its production of recruiting videos for prospective student-athletes and in the use of its graduate assistants in practices," according to the document filed in Louisville on Tuesday. Gaudio had been told his contract would not be renewed and he threatened to go public with the allegations "unless he was paid a significant sum of money," the document said. Authorities said Gaudio demanded 17 months' salary or a lump sum payment. Gaudio and another assistant left the team in March after a season in which the team did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament. The university said it could not comment "due to the ongoing federal investigation and the NCAA process."

Williamson cited in lawsuit

Zion Williamson's name has surfaced in court documents that are part of a lawsuit filed against Adidas by another player who was at the center of the federal investigation into college basketball and never got the opportunity to play in college. According to the documents, an employee of the apparel-maker allegedly funneled money through his company to Williamson's family while the New Orleans Pelicans star and former Duke All-American was in high school. The lawsuit was filed by Brian Bowen II, who initially signed with Louisville and then later with South Carolina. Bowen became entangled in the federal corruption investigation into the sport when his father accepted payments for his son to play for Louisville. Bowen sued in November 2018 and listed Christopher Rivers among the defendants.

TENNIS

Serena loses in Italy

Serena Williams' disappointing return to tennis continued when she lost in straight sets to 68th-ranked Katerina Siniakova in the second round of the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, Italy, on Tuesday. Top-seeded Williams, who accepted a wild-card invitation for the Parma tournament after losing her opening match at the Italian Open last week, was beaten 7-6 (4), 6-2. She had beaten teenage qualifier Lisa Pigato 6-3, 6-2 in the previous round for her first victory since defeating Simona Halep in the Australian Open quarterfinals in February. After some time off, Williams then lost in straight sets in Rome to Nadia Podoroska. Williams is preparing for the French Open in Paris, which starts on May 30.

Federer falls in Geneva

Roger Federer lost his comeback match after two months away from the tour on Tuesday, falling to Pablo Andujar 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the second round of the Geneva Open. His first match on clay in almost two years kept him on court for almost two hours in only his second tournament since the 2020 Australian Open. The past 15 months have included two surgeries on his right knee. In the decisive set, the top-seeded Federer forced a service break before Andujar rallied. Federer saved two match points on his own serve, but the third ended with a wayward forehand under pressure on the baseline.

HOCKEY

Penguins even series

Tristan Jarry bounced back from a shaky performance to stop 39 shots, and the Pittsburgh Penguins evened their first-round playoff series with the New York Islanders with a 2-1 victory on Tuesday night. Jarry, who gave up four goals in the opener, picked up the first playoff win of his career as Pittsburgh won for just the second time in its last 12 postseason games. Game 3 is Thursday night in New York.

Lightning go up 2-0

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots, Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat had first-period goals and Tampa Bay beat Florida 3-1 to take a 2-0 lead in the teams' Central Division first-round playoff series. It's the seventh time that the Lightning have won the first two games a series, the third time doing so on the road.

Three-time Olympian retires

Kacey Bellamey, who helped the United States end a 20-year gold medal drought at the 2018 Winter Games, announced her retirement Tuesday. Bellamy, who turned 34 in April, was a 15-year veteran with the U.S. women's national team and was a three-time Olympian. The Massachusetts native also won silver at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Stanford keeps 11 teams

Wrestling, synchronized swimming, men's volleyball and eight other varsity sports at Stanford that were scheduled to be eliminated will be able to continue because of an improved financial picture, university officials said Tuesday. The university had announced in July that the 11 sports would be cut after the current school year because of a budget deficit in the athletic department. Stanford President Mark Tessier-Lavigne and other university officials said in a letter announcing the decision that retaining all the school's teams will require a large-scale fundraising campaign.

BOXING

Joshua-Fury fight in jeopardy

The all-British fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury to become undisputed world heavyweight champion has hit a snag. Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, on Tuesday confirmed reports an arbitrator in the United States has ruled that Fury is contractually bound to fulfill a third fight with Deontay Wilder. That throws into doubt the proposed Aug. 14 fight between Joshua, the WBA, IBF and WBO champion, and Fury, the WBC champion, that was expected to take place in Saudi Arabia. Hearn said he has given Fury's team until the end of the week to come up with a solution, or he'll turn to a "Plan B."