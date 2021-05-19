Only Democrat on Pulaski County election board quitting to make career move

The sole Democrat on the Pulaski County Election Commission announced Tuesday that he will resign at the end of the month.

Joshua Price said he accepted a job at a Washington D.C., political consulting firm and will resign from the commission effective May 31.

Price began on the commission in 2019, helping to manage elections in the county during the coronavirus pandemic and high tensions stemming from a confrontation between an election commissioner and a commission staff member.

Price said his decision to leave the commission was "purely a career move" to pursue a path in communications and political consulting, something he could not do while on the commission.

"Again, [I'm] very indebted to the people of Pulaski County for entrusting me to be in this role during that difficult time," Price said.

"And we did have some kinks along the way, but I think overall we ran a smooth and fair election and I think the voters were pleased with how everything went down."

The Pulaski County Democratic Party will hold an election Monday to fill the position on the commission, Price said.