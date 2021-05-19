OPINION | COLUMNIST: Brilliant political move

President Joe Biden, who is seeking to increase taxes on corporations and the super-rich, is not about to let Republicans claim the mantle of tax cuts. He said on Monday: “I’m announcing today that on July 15th and the 15th of every month thereafter throughout the year, you will get, deposited in your bank account, half of your tax cut—at least $250 per child each month—a direct deposit into your account.”

In essence, Biden is sending Americans a tax cut every month, thanks to a critical part of his American Rescue Plan that will expire at the end of the year unless Congress approves its extension. That money becomes part of a family’s budget and will cut child poverty in half. Thirty-nine million families—about 90 percent of all families with kids—will receive the money.

Biden’s pitch is simple: “This tax cut sends a clear and powerful message to American workers, working families with children: Help is here,” he said during his Monday remarks.

The policy is ingenious, as it will send a monthly reminder to families of the Democrats’ largesse. Should Republicans refuse to approve the provision of the infrastructure bill to extend the credit for four years, they will effectively be taking the money out of families’ monthly budgets.

The ads write themselves: Republicans take away your money to help raise your kids!

Those 39 million families will feel the difference each and every month. (And if Biden gets the four-year extension, it becomes a critical issue in 2024, when voters will decide whether they want to elect someone who would take away their monthly tax credit the following year.)

Biden is turning the tax argument, usually a GOP selling point, on its head. He is the one insisting no one making less than $400,000 pay for the infrastructure bill; Republicans are the ones who want to shift the tax burden to gas users, most of whom make a lot less than $400,000. Biden is the one who wants to demand corporations no longer escape paying any taxes; Republicans are the ones insisting the windfall of 2017 go on indefinitely.

Biden’s overall Build Back Better agenda, which attempts to tilt the playing field just a bit in favor of working- and middle-class families, stands in contrast to Republicans’ unappealing message that they will defend their 2017 tax cuts, reject an extension of the child tax credit in the American Jobs Plan (not infrastructure!) and placate the MAGA base with inane cultural memes.

This is the new “working-class” GOP? Biden’s tax proposals render that pitch a sad joke.