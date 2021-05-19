100 years ago

May 19, 1921

• E. G. Mariz, William Leininger and W. H. Wheeler, Camp Pike soldiers, who were arrested at Ashdown, Little River county, last Saturday in connection with the theft of a Buick automobile belonging to J. A. Morris, No. 5 Ludington apartments, Eleventh and Louisiana streets, were returned here last night. All the men are members of the 76th Field Artillery and have been reported absent from camp since May 6. The automobile was stolen on the night of May 5.

50 years ago

May 19, 1971

• Most state senators and other state officials seem satisfied with the plan to redistrict the Arkansas Senate. A redistricting plan that leaves 54 counties intact and provides a population variance of about 1 1/2 per cent among the 35 districts was adopted Monday by the state Board of Apportionment. The plan redistributes 30 of the 35 seats in the Senate, leaving five seats from Pulaski County still to be apportioned. No action was taken on a redistricting plan for the House, although the Board may meet today to adopt a House plan.

25 years ago

May 19, 1996

• A little homework could prevent big headaches at Pulaski County polls Tuesday. Arkansas' motor-voter laws will get their first test in a major election during the primaries, and election officials in the state's largest county expect glitches. New voting procedures and an unusually high number of polling site changes make it more important than ever for residents to know where to vote. Voters tend to assume the polling place they've frequented for years will always be The One. Now the motor-voter law makes it harder to vote at an old precinct if a person has moved. The law encourages address changes right at the polls.

10 years ago

May 19, 2011

• Blytheville is trying to figure out why it owes the Internal Revenue Service more than $2 million in back payroll taxes, city officials said Wednesday. "We're still investigating the incident," said Shirley Overman, the chairman of the City Council's finance and purchasing committee. "We thought that it had been paid." City officials were surprised in late March, when the city received a letter from the IRS saying it owed $2,007,843 for 2009 and 2010, Overman said. The city of more than 15,000 people has an annual budget of about $16 million.