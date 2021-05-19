Police name 2 men killed in apartment

The North Little Rock Police Department released the names of two men who were fatally shot inside an apartment Monday afternoon.

Douglas Lee Bennett, 27, and Andrew Isaiah Jackson, 26, both of North Little Rock were shot by a man who told police he was attacked by the pair in his apartment at the Arrowhead Estates Apartments on 4705 Augusta Circle, a police statement said.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the initial release.

No information was released on the shooter.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident, according to the release, and authorities asked anyone with information to call detective Paul Cantrell at (501) 771-7149 or the police tip line at (501) 680-8438.