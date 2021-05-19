Rogers School District lays out summer school plans

ROGERS -- The school year ends next week, but some Rogers schools will continue to see students well into June.

School District administrators on Tuesday explained to the School Board their plans to offer educational programs this summer for elementary as well as secondary students, in hopes of getting students caught up on skills they need and helping them avoid summer regression.

The district has budgeted just over $1 million combined for the programs. The money will come from covid-19 relief money, frequently referred to as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, district officials said.

This will be the first time, at least in recent memory, the district has offered summer school for elementary students, said Sharla Osbourn, assistant superintendent.

"So we sort of had to build this from the ground up," Osbourn said.

The district is inviting students who are one or more grade levels below proficiency in both reading and math to participate in summer school. Consideration also will be given to students with high absentee rates, she said.

The purpose is targeted instruction to fill gaps in foundational skills, Osbourn said.

The district will offer the program at four schools -- Mathias, Northside, Old Wire and Tucker elementary schools -- four days a week for three weeks starting June 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. Each site will be staffed with 24 classroom teachers, a social worker, nurse and other support staff members.

The program will have the capacity to serve as many as 360 students per site, or a total of 1,440 students in grades K-5, Osbourn said.

The program is free to participating students. Transportation, breakfast and lunch also will be provided free.

Osbourn said they want the program to have a "camp-like feel," with activities such as crafts that increase student engagement.

"We don't want anyone to feel like it's punitive," she said.

Many students started the school year doing school online because of the pandemic. Some of those students weren't successful in the online setting and fell behind as a result, said Charles Lee, an assistant superintendent.

"Those are some of our targeted students," he said.

Meanwhile, the district is offering two types of programs for students in middle and high school. One is a credit recovery program the district regularly offers each summer. Another program covers foundational math and literacy skills, as well as the development of good academic habits and attitudes, said Jim Davis, principal of Heritage High School.

The latter program also will feature team-building activities led by upper-class student mentors and staff members, Davis said.

Credit recovery allows students to make up classes in which they received failing grades this year or in past years. Students will be assigned a coach who will work with them on this, and they will be allowed to work at their own pace.

"We do want to have flexibility with work schedules, family vacations," Davis said.

Both secondary programs will operate on a schedule similar to the elementary program, except the secondary programs will be offered 8 a.m. to noon and noon to 4 p.m. -- again, with the idea of being flexible, Davis said.