Rummage sale to fund scholarships

As part of its ongoing 2021 scholarship fundraising efforts, the Progressive Women's Association of White Hall held a rummage sale Friday and Saturday, with members selling about $1,800 worth of merchandise.

In addition to sales, members and others donated items to be sold.

The fundraiser was held at the White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road, and all the proceeds go into the group's annual scholarship fund, said member Brenda Doucey.

This year, members hope to raise enough money to provide six young women with a scholarship worth $500 per semester until they graduate.

A recipient must maintain good grades, and a scholarship could be worth $4,000 over four years.

For recipients who graduate and go into a master's program or pharmacy school, the help continues, Doucey said.

The group usually has a couple of fundraisers throughout the year, with the largest, a live auction, held in November.

Although last year's event was canceled during the pandemic, the group hopes to hold it this year.