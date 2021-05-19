Sabonis leads way in Pacers' victory

INDIANAPOLIS -- Domantas Sabonis delivered. He found open teammates, cleaned up the glass and played solid defense.

Sabonis had 14 points, 21 rebounds and 9 assists, and the short-handed Indiana Pacers routed the Charlotte Hornets 144-117 in the Eastern Conference's first play-in game Tuesday.

"He's a point forward and sometimes when you're a point guard you have to score more and sometimes you have to assist more and make the right plays," Coach Nate Bjorkgren said. "That's what I thought he was doing tonight. He was passing, hitting cutters, making the right play. He wants to make the right play."

Sabonis' reaction to the Hornets' attempt to clog the middle changed the game. Doug McDermott scored 16 of his 21 points in the first quarter as the Pacers started 7 of 11 from three-point range -- a decisive flurry that put Charlotte in a big hole.

The ninth-seeded Pacers snapped a franchise-worst nine-game losing streak in the postseason, earning their first victory since blowing out Cleveland in Game 6 of a first-round series in April 2018. And they got it done without Caris LeVert, who was placed in the league's health and safety protocol before the game.

Indiana needs one more victory to secure a sixth consecutive playoff appearance.

"Everybody got going," said Malcolm Brogdon, who scored 16 points in his first game since April 29. "It's the best when all your teammates get to score and have fun. I thought we had fun tonight and that was the best part."

It was no fun for the Hornets, who were led by Miles Bridges with 23 points. Cody Zeller had 17.

The Hornets finished the season with six consecutive losses. The difference Tuesday showed right from the start -- playoff experience.

"They played like a veteran group," Charlotte Coach James Borrego said. "They played like a tougher group that had been here before. They weren't fazed by the moment."

McDermott led the initial charge as Indiana continually beat Charlotte to loose balls and stayed in front of the Hornets on defense. The Pacers jumped out to a 23-9 lead, which they extended to 40-24 after one, 69-45 at halftime and 76-45 early in the third quarter.

Led by Sabonis, the Pacers never trailed.

"There are many ways to impact the game and as one of the leaders you have to do that," Sabonis said. "So I was setting up teammates, passing, playing defense. We were up 20 early and we just kept building the lead."

Terry Rozier had 16 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists for Charlotte, while Malik Monk (Bentonville) added 13 points.

Indiana Pacers' Doug McDermott (20) shoots against Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference play-in game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana Pacers' Doug McDermott (20) and Domantas Sabonis (11) react during the first half of the team's NBA basketball Eastern Conference play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana Pacers' Oshae Brissett reacts after hitting a shot during the second half of the team's NBA basketball Eastern Conference play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis (11) goes to the basket against Charlotte Hornets' Cody Zeller (40) during the first half of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference play-in game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Charlotte Hornets' Devonte' Graham (4) and Indiana Pacers' T.J. McConnell (9) vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference play-in game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges (0) shoots over Indiana Pacers' Doug McDermott (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference play-in game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego watches during the second half of the team's NBA basketball Eastern Conference play-in game against the Indiana Pacers, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Indianapolis. Indiana won 144-117. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Charlotte Hornets' Jalen McDaniels (6) shoots over Indiana Pacers' Oshae Brissett (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference play-in game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)