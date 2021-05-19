BASKETBALL

Jackson enters transfer portal

Vance Jackson's college basketball career will continue, but not at the University of Arkansas.

Jackson, who signed with the Razorbacks last spring and played in 26 games during the 2020-21 season, is entering the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday. He will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA because of covid-19.

"After talking to my family, I have decided to use my extra year and enter the transfer portal to complete my masters as well [as] pursue my dream," Jackson wrote.

Jackson, a Pasadena, Calif., native, began his college career at UConn before transferring to New Mexico, where he played two seasons. He earned a start in three games at Arkansas and averaged 11.6 minutes per game, down from 27.5 with the Lobos.

Jackson, who averaged 3.8 points and 2 rebounds per game, scored in double figures four times last season, including 15 in wins over Mississippi Valley State and Georgia, and 14 points and 9 rebounds at Tennessee.

-- Scottie Bordelon

BASEBALL

Henderson State wins GAC title

Henderson State University's Spencer Taack threw seven innings of four-hit ball on three days' rest, and Bryson Haskins hit a three-run, go-ahead home run as the No. 7-seeded Reddies defeated top-seeded Arkansas Tech University 6-1 to win the Great American Conference Tournament on Tuesday at Clyde Berry Field in Arkadelphia.

Taack, who was named the tournament's MVP, allowed an unearned run in the first inning when Matt Robbins scored when Josh Detweiler hit a single to left field and advanced on an error by Reddies catcher Josh Aguilar. Taack had 4 strikeouts with 3 walks on 104 pitches in the longest outing of his career. The Wonder Boys' four hits matched their lowest offensive output in a game this season.

Nick Butler went 3 for 4 for Henderson State, which finished with 9 hits. Six others had one hit, including Danny Mitchell Jr., who scored two runs. The Reddies, who became the lowest-seeded team to ever win a GAC Tournament championship in any sport, defeated the top three teams in the tournament to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Central Regional Tournament in Warrensburg, Mo., on May 27-30.

Two freshmen honored

National Park College freshmen Damias Jimerson and Tristen Jamison were named to the NJCAA Division II All-Region team Tuesday.

Jimerson led the Nighthawks in batting average (.353) and runs scored (54), and tied with Jamison for the team lead in home runs (23). Jamison batted .340 while leading the team in hits (65), RBI (70) and stolen bases (11).

National Park faces Carl Albert State College today in the NJCAA Region II Plains District Tournament in Enid, Okla.

SOFTBALL

Five earn all-region honors

Five players from Arkansas schools were named Tuesday to the Division II Conference Commissioner's Association All-Central Region teams.

Southern Arkansas University's Laina Suesue was a first-team selection, while teammates Victoria Taylor, Alese Casper and Elisa Favela were named to the second team. Harding University's Lily Tanski was also named to the second team.

Suesue is hitting .353 this season with 6 home runs, 28 RBI and a team-high 32 walks. Defensively, she has committed only two errors all season. Taylor has a 12-2 record with a 2.12 ERA. She has 108 strikeouts in 89 innings. Favela is hitting .343 with a tam-best 9 home runs and .694 slugging percentage. Casper has a team-best .394 batting average and .451 on-base percentage. Tanski led the Great American Conference with 22 victories, a 1.58 ERA and a .203 opponent batting average.

Southern Arkansas opens NCAA regional play today against Central Missouri.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services