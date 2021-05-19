OPINION | FRONT BURNER: Strawberry cobbler — with peanut butter crust

I can't promise this is my last strawberry column of the season, but chances are good this is the last one. (Please don't throw this back at me next week when I find another irresistible recipe I just can't wait until next spring to write about.)

This recipe was inspired by the brilliance of New Orleans blogger Joy Wilson, aka Joy the Baker. On her blog joythebaker.com you'll find a recipe called Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jam Cobbler — a delectable concoction featuring jammy strawberries topped with a peanut butter cookie crust.

I immediately knew I needed to make the recipe. But I didn't have all of the ingredients to immediately make the recipe. So, as I often do, I improvised.

This is hands down one of my favorite cooked strawberry recipes. It's warm and comforting, yet unique. It reminds me a lot of eating a grilled pb&j sandwich, but it's better.

Strawberry Cobbler With Peanut Butter Cookie Crust

For the filling:

4 to 6 cups sliced strawberries

Juice of 1 lemon

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

For the cookie crust:

½ cup shortening

½ cup packed brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar, plus more for rolling

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup peanut butter

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

Heat the oven to 375 degrees.

In a 9-inch square baking dish combine the sliced strawberries, lemon juice and sugar and mix well. Let stand for a few minutes or until the berries have released some of their juice. Sprinkle the cornstarch evenly over the berries and stir to combine.

Bake, uncovered, for 15 to 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until berries are thick and jammy.

Meanwhile, make the cookie dough for the crust.

Fresh strawberries are cooked until thickened and jammy and then topped with peanut butter cookie dough for this Strawberry Cobbler With Peanut Butter Cookie Crust (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Brant)

In a large mixing bowl, combine shortening, sugars, egg and vanilla and beat with an electric mixer on low to medium-low speed until thoroughly creamed. Add the peanut butter and mix until smooth.

In a separate bowl, stir together the flour, baking soda and salt.

Gradually add the flour mixture to the creamed mixture, beating until combined and scraping the bottom and sides of the bowl as needed.

Shape dough into walnut-size balls. Roll each ball in granulated sugar and then arrange on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Using the tines of a large fork, flatten each ball, creating a crisscross pattern on top. (You should have between 18 and 24 cookies.)

Carefully transfer the shaped cookies to the hot strawberries, arranging the cookie dough in a single layer — I was able to fit 9 cookies in my pan.

Bake the cobbler for 12 to 15 minutes or until cookies are brown and filling is bubbly. Bake the extra cookies for about 10 minutes or until edges are golden.

Serve cobbler warm with the extra cookies, if desired.

Makes about 8 servings.

Strawberry portion adapted from joythebaker.com; peanut butter cookie portion adapted from "Better Homes & Gardens New Cook Book" (1953 edition)