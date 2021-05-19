Student handbooks topic at public forum

Faculty members, parents and students in the conjoining Pine Bluff and Dollarway school districts have been discussing how to revise policies for a districtwide student handbook to be issued for the upcoming school year.

Attendance was sparse at a public meeting Tuesday at the Pine Bluff district's Jordan-Chanay Administration Building to review the policies in effect. The Dollarway district will annex into the Pine Bluff district July 1.

"The major challenge should be just making sure the kids are OK," said Willie Gulley, dean of students at Dollarway High School. "We both have ideas of how things should be, but keeping the kids' best interest and making it easy on them as possible, making the transition as easy on them -- I'm not going to say that's the biggest challenge, but that's the biggest concern, is to make sure they're good with it, however it turns out."

Each school in both districts had a committee that submitted their recommendations to Cheryl Hatley, the hearing officer and student services coordinator for Pine Bluff schools. Those recommendations were presented at Tuesday's meeting.

Among them:

The committee representing Dollarway's James Matthews Elementary recommended that the handbook should include the appropriate discipline codes used by the state Education Department and e-school system to match infractions in the handbook. "This eliminates uncertainty for data entry," the committee concluded.

That same committee also recommended children in each grade wear one shirt color and the transitioning grade at the next school wears the same color as the entry grade. Since Matthews houses students in prekindergarten through fourth grade, the fifth graders who attend Robert F. Morehead Middle School would wear purple, the same color as the fourth graders.

"Having specific colors allows for specificity and easy identification when traveling a multi-grade level campus," the committee wrote. "Additionally wearing specific colors that are linked to the next grade and for a different campus allows parents to be prepared prior to the transition."

Fifth-grade students in Pine Bluff schools attend elementary campuses. Jack Robey Junior High School enrolls students in grades six to eight.

Legal counsel for the state Department of Education -- which controls both the Pine Bluff and Dollarway districts -- analyzed the handbook for Pine Bluff High School after the state takeover. The school's committee requested a statement about the requirement of passing a cardiopulmonary resuscitation class be included, as well as a recommendation for students to pass a mandatory civics exam right after the course is completed rather than wait some years later. Both tests are needed for graduation.

"Lastly, we strongly believe that our dress code remains the same due to the covid-19 pandemic that we've endured for the last year and a half," the committee added.

Dollarway High School's committee highlighted similarities and differences between Dollarway's and the Pine Bluff policies:

• Pine Bluff allows no makeup work for an expelled student, but Dollarway provides "some form of education" while a student is expelled.

• While a Pine Bluff student loses all academic credit for the semester in which he or she is expelled, Dollarway does not have that policy.

• Corporal punishment, which is listed in Pine Bluff's handbook, is not an option at Dollarway.

• The schools' suspension policies are similar, and their wording on the electronic and internet use policy is "basically the same," Dollarway's committee said.

• Dollarway requested a disciplinary response level chart be developed under the code of student conduct, similar to one at Pine Bluff. It also requested the Pine Bluff district include the number of credits required to advance to the next grade for high school students: 5.5 for freshmen, 11 for sophomores, 16.5 for juniors and 22 for seniors.

Hatley said it's a strong possibility the recommendations will be sent to Barbara Warren, the superintendent for both school districts, by the first week of June, based on the response of those attending the meeting.

"To be honest, everything stood out" among the reviewed policies, Gulley said, "because it's two totally different systems in trying to figure out what's the best for everyone involved, so you try to take the good from here and good from here and eliminate what you don't need. You want one system that works for everybody."