OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Terroir — To taste the place where a wine is grown

It's no secret that wine can sometimes seem, for lack of a better word, snooty. There's a dated image of wine drinkers as ascot-wearing, pinkie-up folks who sit around in smoking jackets discussing the finer points of stock dividends and yacht maintenance. Though if it helps fight that image, I'm happy to give up my ascot and dinner jacket (even pants!) any time wine is involved. Truthfully, I do hope that this column — as short as it is — serves as a tiny weekly rebellion against that perception.

Unfortunately, pantsless or not, wine novices still encounter an entire dictionary full of (literally) foreign words standing between them and comprehending the broader world of wine. I'm still intimidated by some of wine's more esoteric vocabulary, and it wasn't until just last week that I found out I'd been pronouncing an obscure wine term wrong for the past five years. One of those intimidating words, likely the most impossible to translate and yet one of the most fundamental and most important, is the French word "terroir."

It's pronounced "ter-WAR," but I think it's easier to say if you pretend you grew up in Calhoun County. While there's no direct English translation, the term refers to the idea that things grown in a specific place will taste like that particular place, that the unique growing conditions in a specific patch of dirt — maybe the way sun hits it, the composition of the soil, the way wind whips over and around a hillside — influence wine from that site in precise, recognizable ways.

As Arkansans, we're already familiar with this concept, though we don't have an exact word for it. Terroir is the reason why we can instantly tell the taste of a Bradley County tomato and why everyone outside of Hope recognizes that watermelons from Cave City are the best in the world. There's just something so innate about the way those crops grow in those places that it would feel like a waste for anything else to take root. In Europe, where vineyards have been planted in some regions for more than a millennium, it's only natural that farmers would find their own sites where the powers of nature converge to grow brilliance.

Memorizing all of these vineyards would be as impossible as it would be futile, and their nuances are revealed not just by the vintage but by the generation, a slow unspooling of time and place. This simple, impossible-to-prove, yet undeniably tangible idea gave birth not only to a global industry but to a way of life and an art form, and to centuries of winemakers who bent the sun, soil, and vine into their own form of liquid alchemy.

Perhaps terroir in all its abstraction contributes to that supposed snootiness of wine. There's certainly an argument to be made to that effect. But I would argue that terroir, the consumption of it, the drinking of a bottle that can trace its lineage back to one human and one seed a hundred lifetimes ago, is perhaps wine at its most humbling.

