Trial delayed in Duggar daughters' suit

FAYETTEVILLE -- A federal judge changed the trial date in a lawsuit brought by Jim Bob Duggar's daughters about the release of police reports concerning sexual abuse allegations against their brother.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks on Friday moved the trial from Sept. 20 to Dec. 9 to give the parties more time to prepare.

Brooks also dismissed claims brought under the Arkansas Civil Rights Act from the lawsuit at the request of both sides.

The case has been pared considerably over the years with most defendants, including the magazine publisher In Touch, being dismissed. The remaining defendants are all affiliated with the city of Springdale and Washington County.

Defendants earlier filed a motion to have the remaining state law claims dismissed for lack of jurisdiction after federal law claims in the case were dismissed.

Brooks denied the motion and retained jurisdiction over the case even though all federal claims that gave him the original jurisdiction to hear the case have been dismissed. In his order, Brooks explained the case has been pending for more than four years, it is "unique in its rather tortured procedural history," and it needs to be resolved sooner rather than later.

"The court has invested significant time and resources over the years familiarizing itself with the facts and legal issues relevant to the case," Brooks wrote. The court finds that retaining jurisdiction would best serve the interests of judicial economy, convenience and fairness to the litigants, the order says.

The women would have had to start over in state court if Brooks had released jurisdiction.

Four daughters of the Jim Bob Duggar family sued Springdale and Washington County officials in May 2017 claiming they improperly released redacted police investigation documents to In Touch magazine. The magazine published the information, which allowed the women to be identified, the suit says.

The lawsuit alleges publicizing their trauma subjected the women and their families "to extreme mental anguish and emotional distress."

The police investigation concluded Josh Duggar fondled the sisters and at least one other girl. The statute of limitation had run out and no criminal charges were filed.

The daughters, as named on the lawsuit, are Jill Dillard, Jessa Seewald, Jinger Vuolo and Joy Duggar.