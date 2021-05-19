Troopers: Greenbrier man killed in state highway crash

A man was killed in a Faulkner County crash Tuesday morning after his vehicle was struck, troopers said.

A 1999 Jeep Cherokee was going north on Arkansas 25, a couple of miles north of Interstate 40, around 6 a.m. Tuesday at the time of the incident, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

Jonathan R. Jones, 32, of Greenbrier was stopped in a 1996 Mercury Marquis, facing south in the northbound lane, according to the report.

The Jeep struck Jones' Mercury, and Jones' vehicle came to a final rest facing east in the right ditch, troopers said. The Jeep came to a final rest facing southeast and partially in the middle of the road, the report states.

Jones died as a result of the crash, the report states. The driver of the Jeep was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway for treatment of injuries, troopers said.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as rainy and wet.

At least 224 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the department of public safety.