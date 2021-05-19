UNDER THE RADAR: Little Rock Hall’s Darius Woodus

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect Little Rock Hall’s Darius Woodus.

Class: 2022

Position: TE/DL

Size: 6-3, 240 pounds

Interest: In-state and out-of-state Division II programs

Coach Jim Withrow:

“We asked him to do a lot. We asked him to play tackle and we asked him to play defensive end for us and he made some plays at defensive end. He was also our kicker. He definitely shows his athleticism quite a bit. He gets better every day and I think he’s definitely a prospect for somebody.

“Every once in a while we’ll take a Friday and we’ll just go to the gym and play 3-on-3. When we’re out there playing 3-on-3 the guy can catch the ball. He’s athletic. I’m not too sure he couldn’t play tight end or H-back. In all honesty, he might be a tight end. He’s a good, solid kid. He’s doing well in school.”