Visiting Mets get timely hits to put away Braves

ATLANTA -- Inspired by Kevin Pillar's return to the dugout, the New York Mets got homers from Jonathan Villar and Tomás Nido, an unlikely hit from Tommy Hunter and strong performances by a string of relievers to beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 Tuesday night.

Villar hit a two-run shot in the third inning, and Nido won it for the Mets in the ninth with a tiebreaking drive into the left-field seats off struggling Braves closer Will Smith.

One night after being struck in the face by a 95 mph fastball, Pillar brought New York's lineup card to home plate before the game, a gesture that brought a huge sigh of relief to both teams.

With his face swollen and badly bruised, Pillar still managed a smile as he shook hands with the four umpires and Braves coach Walt Weiss, who gave him a warm pat on the shoulder.

Pillar is likely to be out for an extended period, but the injury-plagued Mets carried on just fine without him.

Austin Riley and Freddie Freeman homered for Atlanta. Marcell Ozuna tied it for the Braves with a two-out, broken-bat single in the eighth off Jeurys Familia (2-0).

But Nido pulled it out for the Mets with his second homer of the season off Smith (0-4), who had another poor outing. Edwin Diaz worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his seventh save.

Making his second career start, Atlanta rookie Tucker Davidson retired the first seven New York hitters before Hunter -- the Mets batted the pitcher in the eighth spot -- picked up his his first career hit by lining a clean single to left field with one out in the third,

The 34-year-old reliever had batted only four other times in a 14-year big league career spent mostly in the American League.

With everyone on the top step of the Mets dugout to applaud his accomplishment, Hunter waved in their direction, gave a little shake of the hips and fist-bumped first-base coach Tony Tarasco.

Hunter's hit proved huge. With two outs, Villar drove a 1-1 pitch into the seats in left-center for a two-run shot.

Going with a committee approach on the mound, the Mets got one inning out of reliever Miguel Castro, who was followed by Hunter, Robert Gsellman, Trevor May, Aaron Loup, Familia and Diaz. They limited the Braves to five hits.

GIANTS 4, REDS 2 Anthony DeSclafani gave up one run over seven good innings, Alex Dickerson hit a three-run homer and San Francisco beat Cincinnati. DeSclafani (4-1), who signed with the Giants after five seasons in Cincinnati, was outstanding in his first appearance back at Great American Ball Park, scattering six hits and striking out seven.

CUBS 6, NATIONALS 3 David Bote and Ian Happ homered, and the Chicago Cubs beat Washington. Chicago slugger Anthony Rizzo left the game because of tightness in his lower back.

CARDINALS 5, PIRATES 2 Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer, his fourth in four games, and St. Louis beat Pittsburgh. Tommy Edman added three singles and drove in two runs for the Cardinals.

PHILLIES 8, MARLINS 3 Pinch-hitter Ronald Torreyes delivered a tiebreaking, two-run double in the eighth inning to lift Philadelphia.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 5, WHITE SOX 4 Miguel Sano homered three times, Jorge Polanco hit a game-ending RBI single and Minnesota beat Yermin Mercedes and the Chicago White Sox. Mercedes was the center of attention once again, one day after he hit a controversial homer in the ninth inning of Chicago's 16-4 victory. Twins reliever Tyler Duffey was ejected for throwing behind Mercedes in the seventh, and that seemed to spark the slumping Twins.

YANKEES 7, RANGERS 4 DJ LeMahieu had a season-high three RBI, including the tiebreaking, two-run double in New York's big inning, and the Yankees beat Texas.

RAYS 13, ORIOLES 6 Mike Zunino hit two home runs and Tampa Bay connected five times in all for its fifth consecutive victory. Brett Phillips and Austin Meadows hit three-run homers in the second inning for the Rays.

BLUE JAYS 8, RED SOX 0 Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven masterful innings, light-hitting Danny Jansen played a key offensive role and Toronto beat Boston. Ryu (4-2) scattered four hits and struck out seven.

INTERLEAGUE

ROYALS 2, BREWERS 0 Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) drove in the go-ahead run with two outs in the eighth inning and Kansas City spoiled a masterful start by Milwaukee's Brandon Woodruff. Royals starter Kris Bubic, who had been working in long relief but got a spot start when Danny Duffy headed to the injured list, threw six innings of one-hit ball.