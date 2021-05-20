2 sides in I-30 suit spar over road cash

Lawyers on both sides of a nearly 3-year-old highway funding case clashed in court Wednesday over whether the Arkansas Department of Transportation should be held in contempt for violating a court order and whether the plaintiffs' prevailing attorneys deserve millions of dollars in public money for their efforts.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chip Welch heard almost four hours of testimony Wednesday, including from the agency's director, Lorie Tudor. He scheduled another hearing today to hear from at least one more witness and further arguments.

Last month, the attorneys for a group of taxpayers said in court documents that the Transportation Department should be held in contempt of court for not providing proof it has reimbursed $121 million illegally spent on two highway projects, including 30 Crossing, a Interstate 30 improvement project through the Little Rock/North Little Rock downtown corridor and over the Arkansas River.

They also sought an order from Welch that the department deposit the $121 million in the court's treasury until the department provides a full accounting of the reimbursement sources that can be reviewed by a special master.

The motion and accompanying pleadings and exhibits came after the two sides squabbled in court pleadings over the attorneys fees the plaintiffs' attorneys are seeking -- at least $4.8 million and as much as $30 million.

The plaintiffs' attorneys, led by Joe Denton and Justin Zachary, haven't said how much they want, describing it "only a reasonable contingency fee," a percentage based on the $121 million.

They go on to cite a 1990 Arkansas Supreme Court case that suggested an attorneys' fee award of 4% "of the net balance ... is appropriate here," or about $4.8 million. The larger figure is based on the agreement they signed with their clients in which the attorneys would be paid 25% of the award amount.

Lawyers for the defendants -- Assistant Attorney General Vincent France and Rita Looney, the Transportation Department's chief counsel -- maintain that even if state law allowed attorneys fees awards in such cases, $4.8 million is too much. They have suggested, based on other cases in Arkansas, that the award be in the range of a few hundred thousand dollars at most.

Wednesday's hearing took place in the lawsuit involving Amendment 91 to the state constitution, which voters approved in 2012 to help pay for the department's $1.8 billion Connecting Arkansas Program, which focused on improving about 200 miles of state highways in regionally significant corridors.

The program was financed by a 0.5% statewide sales tax that Arkansas began collecting in 2013. It is scheduled to expire in 2023.

In November 2018, Shelley Buonaiuto of Fayetteville led a group of residents who sued the department, its director, the Arkansas Highway Commission and other state officials, contending a "plain reading" of Amendment 91 clearly limited spending on projects no wider than four lanes.

But 30 Crossing and another project on Interstate 630 were being widened to 10 lanes and eight lanes, respectively, under the program.

The 30 Crossing project is an extensive effort to improve the I-30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock, including replacing the bridge over the Arkansas River. Work on the first phase began in September. The two phases are estimated to cost a collective $1 billion.

The widening of a 2.2-mile section of I-630 in west Little Rock was completed at a cost of $87.4 million.

Welch agreed with the department in a 2019 decision that repeated references to four-lane roads in the amendment were shorthand for the agency's so-called four-lane grid system of high-priority roads, which included six-lane roads.

But the state Supreme Court disagreed. Its 6-1 decision last fall said that because of the wording in Amendment 91, all of the money for the projects in question will have to come from sources other than the sales tax.

In February, Welch gave the department 60 days to reimburse the Amendment 91 account.

The department's reimbursement consisted of assigning the money through what Tudor called "journal entries" to eight projects that already were built but qualified for Amendment 91 money under the Supreme Court ruling. The regular state money used for those projects was then shifted over to 30 Crossing and the I-630 project.

"It's an accounting exercise," she testified. "There's no longer any money there."

Tudor and Looney noted that otherwise, the department would literally have to go back to the contractors who were paid for the work to get the money to reimburse the account. The department has no authority to do that, they said.

Tudor testified she crafted the reimbursement plan specifically to comply with the Supreme Court ruling but before Welch had issued his order.

"We have complied with the court's order," she said. "When an Arkansas legislative audit comes in and audits our books, we'll have a clean audit and be in compliance. With the Federal Highway Administration, when we go down and ask for funding for projects, it will fall right in line with what we said so that everything is in compliance.

"We are in compliance with that Supreme Court order."

Zachary wasn't buying it.

"The one thing we can all agree on" is that the money used to reimburse the Amendment 91 account "has been spent and the department no longer has any control of," he said during his time to question Tudor.

"That's correct," she replied.

Also Wednesday, two Little Rock attorneys, Tom Thrash and Paul Byrd, testified on behalf of Denton and Zachary, suggesting that they wouldn't take complex litigation they filed against the department for less than one third of whatever award they could get in the case.

The percentage is typical in contingency fee cases, they said. Both have participated in contingency fee cases and another type of litigation called multijurisdictional litigation, which they said was similar to the Amendment 91 case in complexity.

"You have to reward the risk," Byrd testified. "You have to take the risk into account, and it has to be rewarded."

Early on in the hearing, Welch denied a motion from the plaintiffs to produce 10 years' worth of documents. The defendants had called the request overly broad while the plaintiffs said the time reflected the time period of the case going back to when voters approved the amendment.

"I deny the motion to compel simply because I think I have the information I need," Welch said.