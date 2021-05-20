3 men charged in fatal shootout lose bid for bail

Jacob Emmanuel Robinson Jr., the 23-year-old Little Rock man killed in a January shootout at a convenience store, provoked the fatal gunfight, attorneys for the three men accused of killing him told a Pulaski County circuit judge Wednesday.

But even police testimony that Robinson, wielding an AK-47-style pistol, likely fired the shots that wounded a bystander, 59-year-old James Dean Styers, who was caught in the crossfire, could not persuade Judge Chris Piazza to set bail for the three men -- Charles Edward McCollum III, Cesaire Rice and Anthony Dwayne Williams Jr. -- charged with capital murder, first-degree battery and committing a terroristic act. Each of the three defendants is 21 and from Little Rock.

Authorities contend Robinson was ambushed by McCollum, who opened fire first, with the other two men then joining in the shooting.

Robinson, armed with a Draco semi-automatic handgun, only returned fire to protect himself and died in the parking lot of the Mapco store at Kanis and John Barrow roads with the gun next to him, police say.

The shootout was recorded on store security video that was shown to the judge, who compared the fatal encounter to an Old West gunfight, stating that the men had fired their guns with no consideration for public safety and endangered innocent bystanders.

Siding with deputy prosecutor Jayme Butts-Hall who said the men's release would likely lead to more violence, Piazza ordered the three to remain jailed until trial.

"I feel the risk ... to the public is great," said Piazza, who was filling in for presiding judge Barry Sims on Wednesday.

Homicide detective Irving Jackman testified Wednesday that Robinson parked at the gas pumps and went inside the store to make a purchase. Robinson was getting back into his car when the shooting started, Jackman told the judge. Robinson then got back out of the car, firing his gun.

As Rice and McCollum ran from Robinson, Williams, who was inside the store buying a soft drink, apparently reacting to the sound of gunshots outside, opened the store door, drew his pistol and started shooting at Robinson outside before running to the back of the store, the detective said.

The three defendants had arrived at the store, each in separate cars, about a minute after Robinson got there. Video from inside the store shows Robinson exchanging glances with Williams. Robinson and Rice can be seen staring at each other as Robinson exits the store as Rice approaches it.

The video shows McCollum, arm extended as if holding a gun, walking towards Robinson as Robinson gets into his car. Robinson shuts his door but almost immediately opens it again with a muzzle flash showing he was shooting before getting back out of the vehicle.

Williams' lawyer David Cannon told the judge that his client was trying to protect his friends when he shot at Robinson from the store, while attorney Mark Hampton, representing Rice, disputed there was any evidence that his client fired a gun during the encounter.

There was no testimony about a possible motive, but someone had tried to shoot McCollum earlier that same day, and his lawyer, Bill James, told the judge that there is evidence Robinson was involved and possibly the shooter.

McCollum has been at the scene of a significant amount of recent violence, according to testimony.

On Dec. 2, someone with an AR-15 opened fire on the car McCollum was riding in at Park Plaza Mall. He escaped without injury. A week later, McCollum was at the Trinity Village apartments, 16570 John Barrow Road, when 38-year-old Donell Williams, a family friend, was killed and two other men, also tied to McCollum, were wounded by unknown assailants. According to police testimony, McCollum can be seen on video at the apartments with a gun.

Williams' slaying remains unsolved, but police have since accused 18-year-old Stanley Bush Jr. of Jacksonville in the Park Plaza Mall attack on McCollum, charging him with four counts of committing a terroristic act.

No one has been charged in the shooting attack on McCollum that preceded Robinson's slaying, but police reports show investigators found the car involved about four days later and arrested two men following a police chase.

Arrested were passenger Darion Deshun Richard, 19, and driver Kareem Fudail, 20, both of Little Rock. Inside the car, which had been stolen from Conway, police found two Draco pistols, along with ammunition, magazines and spent shell casings.

Police reports show Fudail is a witness in another unsolved homicide, the June 2020 slaying of Nicholas Daniel Jones on North Cleveland Street. Fudail was one of three passengers in the car driven by Jones when he was fatally shot.

A second passenger in the car with Jones and Fudail, 21-year-old Daishaun Taujaah Allen, was killed about two weeks after Jones in a shooting at the Trinity Village apartments.