Agriculture-law conference set

The eighth annual Mid-South Agricultural and Environmental Law Conference will be held virtually June 10-11 because of the corona-virus pandemic, according to a news release.

Registrants also may be eligible for continuing education credits. Those interested can register and learn more at https://bit.ly/3uXXvlm. Early bird registration ends May 24.

With more than 29 years of experience in the farm credit system, Greg Cole, president and chief executive officer of AgHeritage Farm Credit Services will discuss the impact of the pandemic and trade wars on agricultural lending.

As part of the program to provide relevant and timely agricultural and environmental legal research and information, Cole will conduct the session, “Moving Through COVID and Trade Wars: Mid-South Ag Lending and Financial Outlook” at noon on June 10.

“The Mid-South Agricultural and Environmental Law Conference is a great venue for dialog and intellectual exchange of knowledge and information related to the ag economy and emerging ag law and environmental issues,” Cole said.

Attorney Mark Daniel Maloney, a partner at Blackburn, Maloney and Schuppert LLC also will be among speakers. He will present “Navigating USDA Farm Programs: A Lawyer’s Perspective,” at 1 p.m. on June 10.

Maloney will help farmers recognize situations that may jeopardize eligibility for farm program payments. His session will highlight potential threats to eligibility for these programs.

“I look forward to sharing not-so-obvious pitfalls that can threaten a farming operation’s ability to receive farm program payments,” Maloney said. “Clients may be in these situations right now and not realize that there is a potential problem.” The conference is hosted by the National Agricultural Law Center.

The center serves as the nation’s leading source of agricultural and food law research and information. The center is a unit of the University of Arkansas System Agriculture Division and works in close partnership with the USDA Agricultural Research Service, National Agricultural Library.

Details: https://nationalaglawcenter.org/.