Another party divide

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas shows how difficult, if not impossible, it will be to settle the dispute. It also puts a spotlight on how difficult it will be for President Joe Biden to navigate the issue within his own party.

The Democratic Party was once Israel’s unquestioned friend. President Harry S. Truman immediately recognized Israeli independence in 1948, the first world leader to do so. President Lyndon B. Johnson was strongly supportive of Israel, and moved decisively to make the United States the chief arms supplier to the nation when its traditional supplier, France started to withdraw its backing after the 1967 Six-Day War. Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton brokered peace agreements between Israel and former Arab foes.

American Jews have also been among the Democratic Party’s staunchest voting blocs for decades. Seventy-one percent of all Jews identify with or lean toward the Democrats, compared with only 26 percent who are Republicans.

Given this, one might think the Democratic Party would be unwavering friends of Israel. But that would be wrong. Polls show Democrats no longer uniformly view Israel as the good guys in the struggle with the Palestinians. A 2019 Pew poll found that 35 percent of Democrats viewed Israelis unfavorably, compared to 18 percent of Republicans.

It should thus be no surprise that 28 of the 48 Democratic senators on Sunday called for an immediate cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

Biden cannot ignore this split as he navigates the conflict or broader Middle East issues. Presidents have greater leeway on foreign policy than they do on domestic policy, but it’s unwise for a president to take positions on high-profile issues at odds with so many of his party’s voters. Biden has a long history of taking positions that unite the normally fractious Democratic coalition.

With regard to Israel, that means taking a middle course: trying to find a way to nudge Israel into positions that accord with Democratic preferences (pro-Iran nuclear deal and supportive of an independent Palestinian state) without openly breaking with them.

That balancing act, however, will inevitably run into the reality of Israeli public opinion. Israel has shifted dramatically to the right since the second intifada in 2000. It has not had a government led by the center-left since 2001, and parties from the center-right to the far-right won 72 of 120 seats in the Knesset (the Israeli parliament) in this year’s election.

Only disputes over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s suitability for office prevent the right from forming a cohesive government. Even the center-left includes hawkish elements such as Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party, which holds eight seats. Gantz rejects any calls for a cease-fire, saying that Israel will not listen to “moral preaching” when the lives of its citizens are at risk.

Israeli demography is also at odds with the Democratic left. Israeli youth largely identify with the right, and the ultra-right-wing Haredi population is growing at more than twice the rate as the rest of Israel. This suggests the Israeli right will only grow stronger in the future.

These simple facts mean that Biden will have to use political capital with his party’s base simply to continue existing policy toward Israel. He’ll surely be able to do that in the current crisis. Whether he will be willing to do that throughout his tenure as Israeli and Democratic Party voter sentiment increasingly diverge is an open question.

Henry Olsen is a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center.