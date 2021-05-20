Apple's CEO to testify in trial over app store

SAN RAMON, Calif. -- Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook will take the witness stand Friday in a courtroom battle over the lucrative commissions the iPhone maker has been receiving from its mobile app store.

The timing of Cook's highly anticipated testimony was confirmed Wednesday when a federal judge granted Apple's request to allow the executive to be the first witness sworn in Friday morning during a trial that has been unfolding in an Oakland, Calif., courtroom since the beginning of this month.

The trial revolves around an antitrust lawsuit filed last year by Epic Games, the maker of the popular video game Fortnite.

Epic is trying to prove that commissions ranging from 15% to 30% on transactions in apps installed on iPhones, iPads and iPods are part of a monopoly that Apple has created to block other payment options on its mobile devices.

Apple has brushed off the allegations as a desperate attempt by Epic to boost its profits by breaching a contract covering a system that requires a small portion of the 1.8 million apps in Apple's store to pay commissions on transactions. Apple says the commissions help it pay for the technology powering its products, including the security and privacy protections that have helped make the iPhone so popular.

Cook will be taking the stand as Apple prepares to wrap its case before the two sides make their closing arguments and answer U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers' questions about the evidence on Monday. Cook's appearance also will serve as a sort of bookend to the testimony of Epic CEO Tim Sweeney, who took the stand for the first two days of the trial.

The CEOs' testimony could be a study in contrasts. Cook has emerged as a polished public speaker since inheriting the CEO job nearly a decade ago from Apple's late co-founder Steve Jobs. Sweeney is far more soft-spoken, and he often had to be asked to speak up during his testimony.