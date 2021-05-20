Area residents get degrees at UAMS

Degrees and certificates were conferred Saturday to 936 graduates of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ five colleges and graduate school. These include residents from southeast Arkansas.

Because of the covid-19 pandemic, no commencement ceremony was held, however, the colleges held independent virtual events this month, according to a news release.

UAMS graduates who authorized the release of their names and hometowns include the following area residents:

UAMS COLLEGE OF MEDICINE

The following graduates received their Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree: DeWitt — Carole Jennings; Fordyce — Michael Richardson; Hermitage — Dustin Brown; Lake Village — Einnod Williams; Pine Bluff — George Bloom II; Star City — Jackson Haynes; White Hall — Courtney Hunter;

UAMS COLLEGE OF NURSING

The following graduates received either a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), a Master of Science in Nursing (MNSc.) or a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree: Dermott — Shakeylla Allen; DeWitt — Kenzie Bullock, Sarah Dillion, Chastiti Lepine; Monticello — Tyler Simpson; Pine Bluff — Teresa Dukes-Scott, Elizabeth Hartz, Rison — Lily House; Star City — Mallori Hartsfield;

UAMS COLLEGE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS

Bachelor of Science in Cardio Respiratory Care: Kyra Sanders – Pine Bluff; Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene: Alexis Downing – Pine Bluff; Katie Richardson – De-Witt; Erin Self – Lake Village; Madelyn Ward – White Hall; Bachelor of Science in Diagnostic Medical Sonography: Shelby Graves – Sheridan; Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Imaging Sciences: LaToya Barker – Pine Bluff;

UAMS COLLEGE OF PHARMACY

The following graduates received their Doctorate of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) degree.

McGehee — Peyton Cash-ion; Pine Bluff — Jennifer Moore; Sheridan — Katelynn Callaway, Sarah Covert; Star City — Tyler Towers; Woodlawn — Hannah Black;

UAMS FAY W. BOOZMAN COLLEGE OF PUBLIC HEALTH

The following graduates are listed by degree program.

Master of Public Health: Sharaka Browley – Stuttgart; Einnod Williams – Lake Village;

UAMS GRADUATE SCHOOL

The following graduates are listed by degree program.

Doctor of Philosophy in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology: Dustyn Barnette – Monticello; Doctor of Philosophy in Interdisciplinary Biomedical Sciences: Andrea Edwards – White Hall.

