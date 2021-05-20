Arkansan pleads guilty in sale of 'designer' steroids on website

An Arkansas man pleaded guilty in federal court this week to selling illegal steroids through an online store he owned.

Justin Smith, 35, of Batesville pleaded guilty Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to one count of conspiring to sell controlled substances.

Smith admitted he sold "designer" anabolic steroids through an online store called "Legendary Supplements," where he marketed the drugs as dietary supplements, according to the plea agreement filed in federal court.

Legendary Supplements was based in Batesville and was incorporated as a limited liability company in Arkansas, according to the plea agreement. Through his business, Smith would sell steroids he acquired through other companies, including Blackstone Labs LLC of Boca Raton, Fla., according to the plea agreement.

Smith began purchasing products that contained "designer steroids" from Blackstone Labs in 2012, establishing a "close business relationship" with its owner, the plea agreement said. Smith would place the steroids "for sale on its website, including pages describing the products in detail and promoting their use to build muscle," according to the plea agreement.

But then Congress passed the Designer Anabolic Steroid Control Act of 2014, expanding the list of steroids regulated by the federal government, and amended the federal Controlled Substances Act to make all designer steroids subject to criminal penalties.

According to the plea agreement, Smith was aware of the legislation's passage and posted on his website that the new law "will take into effect an immediate BAN [on] all prohormones in the United States and make them illegal. Legendary Supplements will NOT be selling prohormones after this bill takes into effect."

But after the law took effect, Smith continued to purchase designer steroids from Blackstone Labs and sell them through his business, according to the plea agreement.

Smith was not the only one purchasing designer steroids from Blackstone Labs, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. On Wednesday, Leonard Shemtob of Los Angeles pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to sell controlled substances after purchasing designer steroids from Blackstone Labs.

Through a company he owned, Shemtob sold designer steroids marketed as bodybuilding supplements.

"Dietary supplement products that contain steroids are illegal controlled substances," said acting Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton in a statement. "The Department of Justice will prosecute individuals and companies who ignore the law and put consumers at risk."

Both men face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. They will be sentenced at a later date.