The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF May 19, 2021

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-20-116. Robert Scott Wilcox v. State of Arkansas, from Ashley County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-20-378. Barbara Ausbrooks Herring v. Shane Ramsey, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-20-516. Pete Eldridge v. Pace Industries, LLC; Death and Permanent Total Disability Trust Fund; and Sentry Casualty Company, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Hixson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-20-311. Janelle Sellers, as Trustee of the R&LD Trust II; and Luetta Dawson v. Dan Felton III, from Lee County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Vaught and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-20-644. Craytonia Badger v. State of Arkansas, from Columbia County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-20-512. Eddie Watkins III and Darrell Highsmith v. Raymond Adams, Sr., from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, J., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CR-20-703. Roderick Shoulders v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-20-538. Michael H. Smith v. State of Arkansas, from Searcy County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-19-860. Stephon Tyrone Harris v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Rebriefing and supplemental addendum ordered; motion to withdraw denied. Gladwin and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CR-20-501. Derek Layne Clark v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-20-589. (In the Matter of Guardianship of the Person of Patricia Pitts) Lisa Pitts v. Andrew Pitts, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.