Elberta, 1914: The image of the public school in the then-booming sawmill town of Leslie was mailed from the even smaller nearby Searcy County hamlet Elberta by three former students of Miss Myra Engle in Abilene, Kan. "Dear Teacher: This is a picture of the school house in our town. We like our new home. Your friends, Troy, Lucille and Pearl Yonally." The school no longer stands.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203