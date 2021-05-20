Banks opposing farm-debt relief plan

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration's efforts to provide $4 billion in debt relief to farmers in minority groups is encountering stiff resistance from banks, which are complaining that the government initiative to pay off the loans of borrowers who have faced decades of financial discrimination will cut into their profits and hurt investors.

The debt relief was approved as part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that Congress passed in March and was intended to make amends for the discrimination that Black and other nonwhite farmers have faced from lenders and the U.S. Department of Agriculture over the years. But no money has yet gone out the door.

Instead, the program has become mired in controversy and lawsuits. In April, white farmers who claim that they are victims of reverse discrimination sued the USDA over the initiative.

Now, three of the biggest banking groups -- the American Bankers Association, the Independent Community Bankers of America and National Rural Lenders Association -- are waging their own fight and complaining about the cost of being repaid early.

Their argument stems from the way banks make money from loans and how they decide where to extend credit. When a bank lends money to a borrower, like a farmer, it considers several factors, including how much interest it will earn over the lifetime of the loan and whether the bank can sell the loan to other investors.

By allowing borrowers to repay their debts early, the lenders are being denied income they have long expected, they argue. The banks want the federal government to pay money beyond the outstanding loan amount so that banks and investors will not miss out on interest income that they were expecting or money that they would have made reselling the loans to other investors.

They also want other investors who bought the loans in the secondary market to get government money that would make up for whatever losses they might incur from the early payoff.

Bank lobbyists, in letters and virtual meetings, have been asking the Agriculture Department to make changes to the repayment program, a USDA official said. They are pressing the USDA to simply make the loan payments, rather than wipe out the debt all at once. And they are warning of other repercussions, including long-term damage to the USDA's minority lending program.

In a letter sent last month to Tom Vilsack, the agriculture secretary, the banks suggested that they might be more reluctant to extend credit if the loans were quickly repaid, leaving minority farmers worse off in the long run. The intimation was viewed as a threat by some organizations that represent Black farmers.

"If USDA does not compensate lenders for such disruptions or avoid sudden loan payoffs, the likely result will be less access to credit for those seeking USDA guaranteed loans in the future, including USDA farmers/ranchers," they wrote to Vilsack in April.

The USDA has shown no inclination to reverse course. An agency official said that obliging the banks would put an undue burden on taxpayers and that the law did not allow the agency to pay interest costs or reimburse secondary market investors. The agency hopes to be able to begin the debt relief process in the coming weeks, according to the official, who was not authorized to comment on the program and requested anonymity.

The relief legislation that Congress passed in March provided "sums as may be necessary" from the Treasury Department to help minority farmers and ranchers pay off loans granted or guaranteed by the Agriculture Department. Most of the loans are made directly to farmers, but about 12%, or 3,078, are made through lenders and guaranteed by the USDA.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated that the loan forgiveness provision would cost $4 billion over a decade.

FARM OWNERSHIP PLUMMETED

While America's banks have flourished in the past century, the number of Black-owned farms has declined sharply since 1920, to less than 40,000 today from about 1 million. Their demise is the result of industry consolidation as well as loan terms and high foreclosure rates.

John Boyd Jr., president of the National Black Farmers Association, a nonprofit, said he found it upsetting that the banks said little about years of discriminatory lending practices and, instead, complained about losing profits.

"They've never signed on to a letter or supported us to end discrimination, but they were quick to send a letter to the secretary telling him how troublesome it's going to be for the banks," Boyd said. "They need to think about the trouble they've caused [by] not working with Black farmers and the foreclosure process and how troublesome that was for us."

Boyd urged Vilsack not to let the debt relief stall.

"It's planting season and Black farmers and farmers of color really could use this relief," Boyd said.

BIGGER PAYOUT FOR BANKS?

Although the government is paying 120% of the outstanding loan amounts to cover additional taxes and fees, banks say that unless they get more, they will be on the losing end of the bailout.

The banking industry groups could not offer an estimate of how much additional money they would need to be satisfied. The Agriculture Department said it would cost tens of millions of dollars to meet the banks' demands.

The American Bankers Association defended the request, arguing that lenders have been a lifeline to minority farmers. It said that the matter primarily affects the group's smaller members that have large portfolios of loans from socially disadvantaged borrowers. Representatives for Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup said that the debt relief program had not been on their radar and that they had not been lobbying against it.