Benefits With Friends: Street Dinner returns to Emma

The fifth annual Downtown Springdale Alliance Street Dinner presented by Milestone Construction Company is set for June 5 on Emma Avenue. Tables will be spread out along the avenue to allow for social distancing.

The four-course meal prepared by Chef Brent Hale of Big Sexy Food and Fancy Pants Catering will be served in two seatings -- 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The 7 p.m. seating is sold out, but tickets are available for 5 p.m.

After dinner, guests may enjoy a live concert featuring La Fiesta in Walter Turnbow Park. Organizers say the Street Dinner is the nonprofit organization's biggest fundraiser of the year and proceeds go to "programming that builds a vibrant and thriving downtown Springdale."

Dinner tickets are $75. Guests can purchase dinner and two drink tickets for $85.

Kyra Ramsey, marketing director, says: "The Street Dinner is produced by the Downtown Springdale Alliance to support the free programs it presents throughout the year, including the Live at Turnbow outdoor music series, Ozarktober, our annual fall festival, Christmas on the Creek and a variety of public art installations which you can see throughout downtown."

Supporting sponsors include Milestone Construction Company, Tyson Family Foundation, Core Architects, Legacy National Bank, Garver, Spectrum Holdings LLLP, Cromwell Architects, Community Pharmacy, Ecological Design Group, The Bauhaus Biergarten, Black Apple Hard Cider, Bike Rack and CitiScapes.

For a listing of upcoming Downtown Springdale events, visit downtownspringdale.org/events.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

Dancers enjoy a recent Live at Turnbow outdoor concert, part of a music series presented by the Downtown Springdale Alliance in Walter Turnbow Park. (Courtesy photo)