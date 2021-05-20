Brawling bluegills

With the full moon approaching, Arkansas panfish anglers are excited about catching spawning bluegill.

Bluegills, the most popular and most accessible of Arkansas' sunfish species, are delicious table fare. They are fun and easy to catch, but they are also very accessible from the bank or a boat on any big lake, small lake or pond.

Prolific spawners, bluegills move to the banks on every full moon in the summer, so they offer multiple fishing peaks. In clear or shallow water, you can see their spawning beds on sandy or gravelly bottoms. They defend their nests vigorously and will attack almost any intruder. If bluegills are highly concentrated at the height of the spawn, they will commonly strike bare, gold-colored hooks.

Distinguishable by their dark blue tabs on their gill flaps, spawning bluegills are colored deep bronze color with a purplish hue and bright yellow bellies. They can grow quite large, and they fight like bantamweight boxers when caught on limber rods.

You don't need fancy tackle to catch bluegills, or any other sunfish species, including redears and longears. Many anglers use long poles made of graphite, fiberglass and cane. Artificial rods have small reels. Cane poles use a large amount of line wrapped around the tip. The tackle includes a long-shank bream hook, a small bit of split lead shot and a bobber. I prefer a slip bobber. A bobber stopper attached to the line governs the distance the bobber travels up the line, which governs the depth of the bait.

Aim the rod tip at the target. Holding the hook by the shank or by the bend in the hook, sling it gently to the target in a slow, lazy arc. When a bluegill bites, it will drag the bobber underwater. Set the hook by lifting the rod.

I prefer an ultralight spinning rig for compactness, using the same terminal rig.

Lakes Conway, Overcup and Atkins are premier bluegill fishing destinations in late spring and early summer. Lake Conway's coves are usually protected from the wind, making them ideal for fishing from kayaks or flatbottom aluminum boats. For kayaks, a small anchor or anchor pole will keep you away from the bank and prevent spooking fish.

Sculling a flatbottom boat with a sculling paddle is a fantastic way to quietly work bream beds. There's a bit of a learning curve, but sculling is easy to master. You sit on the prow and propel the boat forward by moving a paddle from side to side.

Moving down a bank, you will find bluegills around any kind of wood cover, including fallen trees, stumps, rootwads and brush. Any break in the bank topography hints at good bream habitat, especially where rock meets soil.

Many urban lakes offer generous access to excellent bluegill fishing. Lake Willastein in Maumelle is a good example. A walking trail that encircles the lake offers fishing access to almost every inch of the bank.

Our big Corps of Engineers offers excellent bluegill fishing, as well. This requires fishing a lot deeper than on smaller lakes, and this is where an ultralight spinning rig shines. On lakes like Ouachita, Degray and Greeson, I beach my boat in a deep cove and send my bait to the bottom without a bobber. You need a heavy weight to get it past the small bream that hover high in the water column and down to the bottom where the big bluegills wait. Tightlining is effective, but using a Dipsey sinker with a dropper line keeps the bait off the bottom with less fuss.

If you really want to have fun, try casting a popping bug with a fly rod. Bluegills will savage popping bugs along the bank any time, spawning or not.

If you fish creeks or small rivers, the full moon is also a great time to catch spawning longear sunfish. They are not as big or as brawny as bluegills, but they are the prettiest fish in Arkansas, and they fight far beyond their size, especially on a fly rod.

Bluegills are delicious pan fried, deep fried or stir fried in butter or olive oil. They are very bony, so it's best to fillet the big ones and release the small ones.