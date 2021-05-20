Cell floods; inmate faces new charges

Authorities charged a Pulaski County jail inmate after a Tuesday night incident that left his cell flooded, according to an arrest report.

Daunte Kimble, 19, of Little Rock was arrested April 20 by Pulaski County sheriff's deputies on a terroristic threatening charge, court information said.

At 9 p.m. Tuesday, Kimble popped the sprinkler head in his cell, flooding the floor and impairing the operation of the facility, according to the arrest report.

Kimble remains in the jail in lieu of $20,000 bond and now is charged with felony impacting the operation of a vital public facility and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Scrap with officer cited as man jailed

A Conway man was arrested early Tuesday after an altercation with a North Little Rock officer, according to a report.

Officers responded at 1 a.m. to Chaps at 2619 Pike Ave. where Jeremy Stevenson, 29, was causing a disturbance while appearing to be "highly intoxicated," the report said.

When the officer informed him that he would be arrested over public intoxication, Stevenson refused to submit and got in a physical altercation with the officer, according to the report.

Stevenson was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor refusal to submit to arrest and misdemeanor public intoxication.