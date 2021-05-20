Consider kayak tour of Bull Shoals

Summer's arrival brings ideal kayaking conditions for anglers and recreational paddlers, and Arkansas has plenty of places to sample, including guided trips at state parks.

Bull Shoals White River State Park will offer two opportunities on Bull Shoals Lake and in the Jimmie Creek arm of Bull Shoals Lake. A state park interpreter will lead both excursions.

The Jimmie Creek kayak tour will occur Friday from 9-11 a.m. The Bull Shoals Lake tour will be held May 29 from 5-7 p.m. in the Brown's Beach area.

For the Jimmie Creek tour, kayakers will explore the coves and shoreline of this remote area, which offers excellent opportunities to see wildlife, including whitetailed deer, shorebirds and even black bears and bald eagles.

The Brown's Beach tour will look at the rock formations, shoreline plants and wildlife.

The hosts will provide all gear. Kayakers are advised to wear water-repellent garments, water shoes or sandals. Dress in layers for warmth. Kayakers must also provide their own water and snacks. Hats and sunscreen are recommended.

Children younger than 13 must be in a tandem boat with an adult.

Pre-register for both tours at the James A. Gaston Visitor Center at Lakeview, or call (870) 445-3629.

Registration deadline for the Jimmie Creek tour is today. Participants will meet at the James A. Gaston Visitor Center at 8:30 a.m.

Registration deadline for the Brown's Beach tour is May 28. That group will meet at the James A. Gaston Visitor Center at 4:30 p.m.

Shuttles will not be provided for either tour. Participants must transport themselves to the put-in location.

The fee is $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12.

Louisiana bill fails

After the failure of three attempts to increase hunting and fishing license prices in Arkansas, the Louisiana House of Representatives voted down a bill Tuesday to restructure Louisiana hunting and fishing licenses.

House Bill 691, which failed by two votes to advance to the Senate, intended to raise an additional $20 million for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Its objective, according to lawmakers, was to maintain the LDWF's financial dependence on license fees paid by hunters and anglers and avert using general funds to finance the agency, which lawmakers said would expose the LDWF to influence from non-hunters and non-anglers.

Louisiana has 190 different hunting and fishing licenses. HB 691 would have reduced or consolidated them to 105 and increased prices, including for the lifetime hunting and fishing license. A combination lifetime hunting and fishing license costs $500. The bill would have increased it to $1,000, the same as the Arkansas lifetime sportsman's license. That was a big sticking point for Louisiana House members, who said that $1,000 for lifetime hunting and fishing privileges is too expensive.

Lifetime licenses are money losers for state wildlife agencies because the money they generate goes into a special fund and is not used for regular operations. Some agencies are able to draw on interest from their lifetime license funds for regular operations, but the principal is untouchable. One reason cited for the LDWF's financial problems is that increasing numbers of hunters and anglers buy Louisiana's lifetime license instead of annual licenses.

The three bills to raise license fees in the Arkansas Senate would have raised the price of our lifetime sportsman's license substantially for the same reason. Had the prices of Arkansas hunting and fishing licenses and assorted fees doubled, the $1,000 license would have been a bargain.

Also, the Louisiana bill would have increased the price of its senior citizen's lifetime license from $50 to $100.

Arkansas has a lifetime combination hunting and fishing license for residents ages 65 and older for $35.50. It was established at a time when 65 was near life expectancy, and holders of a 65-plus lifetime license did not represent a significant amount of additional revenue for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Now, the average life expectancy in Arkansas is almost 75 years, and holders of the 65-plus license do represent significant potential revenue if they were required to continue buying annual licenses for another five years.

Increasing the eligible age to say, 70, would require legislation, but it is unlikely a legislator would introduce such a bill.