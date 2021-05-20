DEA raids clinics, pharmacies

DE QUEEN -- Drug Enforcement Administration agents served six search warrants at Lansdell Family Clinics and pharmacies Tuesday morning in an investigation into prescription opioids, according to officials.

The clinics are in Texarkana, De Queen, Lockesburg and Dierks. The clinics are based in De Queen.

No arrests have been made.

Connie Overton, an agent with the diversion division of the DEA, said the investigation began in response to complaints.

"Search warrants were executed," she said. "We cannot give specific details, but that will come at a later date."

Overton and Jared Harper, assistant special agent in charge of the DEA Little Rock office, were in De Queen on Tuesday morning along with several other agents.

The Sevier County sheriff's office, De Queen Police Department and Dierks Police Department were also at the scene along with local prosecutors. The U.S. attorney's office from the Western District of Arkansas also will investigate.

"This is an all hands on deck situation," Harper said. "Our local partners are standing with us."

"It's an ongoing case and has been going on for quite some time," he said. "The message we want to get out to the public is that the opioid epidemic is real. It's killing 238 people a day across the United States and globally. We are going to do everything we can with state and local partners to combat this epidemic."

The clinics and pharmacies were closed Tuesday. The clinics should be open today, Overton said.

Lansdell Clinics are primary and urgent care clinics.

Lansdell officials could not be reached for comment.