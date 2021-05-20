Democratic challenger announces against Womack

Political newcomer Lauren Mallett-Hays of Farmington announced Thursday her Democratic challenge to U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., in the state's 3rd congressional district.

"I'm running for Congress because I'm tired of seeing the people who are supposed to represent us go to Washington and do nothing except fight with each other," Mallett-Hays said in her announcement. "I'm tired of watching powerful people play games and doing nothing that makes things better for the rest of us."

Mallett-Hays is a speech-language pathologist at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, according to her announcement. She specializes in treating patients following traumatic brain injury, stroke, neurocognitive disorders and head and neck cancer. She has worked in that specialty at Washington Regional for eight years, her announcement says.

Womack, a former mayor of Rogers, was first elected to Congress in 2010. None of the three Democrats who have challenged him since he was elected to Congress has attained more than 33% of the vote. He is the ranking Republican member of the House Appropriations Committee.