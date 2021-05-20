Democrats beat back Republican challenge of House rules on masks

WASHINGTON -- Republicans are rebelling against the requirement that they wear masks on the House floor, stoking tensions with majority Democrats who are refusing to change the rules after updated guidance from federal health officials.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., led an effort Wednesday to get the Office of the Attending Physician to update its guidance for mask wearing for vaccinated lawmakers and staff members while they are in the House chamber and in committee hearing rooms, but Democrats defeated it along a party-line vote of 218-210.

Lawmakers can remove their masks when speaking on the House floor, but otherwise must keep them on when they are in the chamber. There is no requirement for wearing masks in the Senate chamber.

Democratic lawmakers say they are tired of the requirements, too, but they worry that some of their Republican colleagues have declined to be vaccinated and could spread the virus.

Some GOP lawmakers opted to go without masks during votes Tuesday.

Their defiance could come at a financial cost. Lawmakers who refuse to wear masks are subject to a fine of $500 for the first offense. Subsequent offenses can result in a $2,500 fine. In practice, however, the House sergeant-at-arms is providing a warning for the first offense.

Seven Republican lawmakers will be getting such warnings, according to a list obtained by The Associated Press: Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Chip Roy of Texas, Bob Good of Virginia, Louie Gohmert of Texas and Mary Miller of Illinois.

Three more had already received a warning and will be fined $500. They are Reps. Brian Mast, R-Fla.; Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, and Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas. They will be subject to a fine of $2,500 for additional offenses.

McCarthy followed up on their protests with a resolution that stated the mask mandate "hinders the ability of the House to properly and effectively conduct the people's business."

The resolution stated that those who have not received the vaccine "pose no real threat to those who have been vaccinated." And it called on the attending physician of the House to consult with the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and provide updated mask guidelines.

