Edits in a FLASH!

The news came fast and faster this week. Some of us could barely keep up with the wire services. It seemed every hour there was a--

FLASH! The president of the United States told the prime minister of Israel that he "expected a signficant de- escalation" Wednesday in the current Israel-Hamas conflict. That's a patronizing thing to say to an ally defending itself from attack. As of Wednesday afternoon, Israel's security forces were telling the press they'd destroyed 60 miles of underground tunnels used by Hamas in Gaza. We don't anticipate the Israelis will stop before they've eroded even more of the terrorist infrastructure. At least we wouldn't "expect" that, as the president does.

FLASH! State officials can't give a timeline on when the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River will re-open. They need engineers to fix the crack in one of the support beams first. Certainly most of us civilians would say: Do it right. No need to rush. Repair it so we don't have to worry about it--even if that takes a month or two.

FLASH! According to dispatches, there is an effort underway for a fourth stimulus package/check/direct deposit. Is this part of, or in addition to, the per-child payments going out starting July 15? The United States government is spending money so fast that it's all becoming a blur.

FLASH! Speaking of money, inflation has hit the housing market. CNBC reports that home prices have climbed at the fastest pace in 15 years. Add to that the price of gasoline, metals, goods, food, etc., and Americans are going to have to relearn the definition of inflation in the next few years. More's the pity.

FLASH! Darwin's Arch, a much-photographed rock formation in the Galapagos Islands, is no longer an arch. The top collapsed this week. Now it looks more like Darwin's towers. According to authorities, the collapse was the "consequence of natural erosion." Call it the evolution of the island. On a related note: A group of tourists happened to be photographing the arch when it "collapsed in front of their eyes," according to a tour company. Somebody said it was a once-in-a-lifetime event. We think it was more like a once-in-several-hundred-lifetimes event.

FLASH! The papers are filled with stories about UFOs and how they've been consistently spotted by our military pilots over the years. All jokes about E.T. aside, authorities need to find out what is causing these sightings, before there's an accident. Whether they are drones (our own, or another country's), instrumentation problems, or something else, things could go sideways one day.

FLASH! The main trade group for American pollsters says the polling in the last presidential election was the most inaccurate since Reagan beat Carter in 1980. The polls overestimated support for Joe Biden in the fall of last year and underestimated Donald Trump's support. By almost 4 percent. Some pollsters say they don't know what went wrong, but it's likely that Republicans just don't like answering poll questions as much as Democrats do. That probably won't change by the next cycle, so we should keep it in mind.

FLASH! Charles Grodin has died. He was a favorite. And we can't help but keep thinking about, and giggling about, the scene in "Midnight Run" when he tried to convince Robert De Niro that, "As far as you knew, you lied first."

FLASH! A bill to change a big part of the military-justice system has received the support of 61 senators, which means it's likely to get a vote in Congress. It would change the way the military prosecutes sexual offenses, by taking the decision about whether to send cases to trial away from commanders and give those decisions to independent military prosecutors. The only question we have: Why wasn't this change made 200 years ago?

FLASH! Mask requirements are fading away, and fast. Signs are disappearing from store fronts. Governments are lifting restrictions. The wires say the Smithsonian reopened in Washington this week. But we'd note that some stores still have requirements, and private businesses can ask patrons to wear masks from now on if they so choose. For some of us, these masks can't go away fast enough. But we will still respect store owners who think otherwise.

FLASH! The Wall Street Journal reports that virtual learning at home has given rise to rampant cheating for school students. There are some websites in which students can put their homework up for auction. Who says American ingenuity is dead? Now we need that same ingenuity to help teachers keep the modern-day crib notes at bay.