Greenwood to test Benton's perfection

Rain canceled an earlier meeting between today's Class 5A state softball finalists, and Benton Coach Heidi Cox is hoping the same doesn't happen today.

"Oh, my goodness, we're worried about this weather," said Cox, whose Lady Panthers will try to complete a perfect season today against Greenwood in the title game at 4 p.m. "You just never know, though."

Showers have pelted Central Arkansas all week, and as of Wednesday evening, there's a 73% chance of rain for Benton today, according to weather.com.

Neither Cox nor Greenwood Coach Ronnie Sockey knows how much rain will hit the Benton Athletic Complex, but they agree that the championship matchup won't disappoint.

"Everyone is pumped," Sockey said. "We're used to playing in the state championship, but missing last year kind of makes it that much sweeter. Not having spring sports last year was sad, but we're excited to be able to finally play again and get to that final."

Greenwood (25-8) is aiming to win its first state title since 2015, which was the last time a team other than Sheridan won a crown in the classification.

The championship drought is one year longer for Benton (30-0), which last won a title in 2014, but the Lady Panthers have been as dominant as any softball team in Arkansas this season.

Benton has shut out 18 opponents, including six in its last eight games. The Lady Panthers own victories over Class 6A powers Bentonville (twice), Cabot (twice), Bryant and Rogers, and won all of their 5A-Central Conference games by at least nine runs.

"The goal for us was never to go undefeated," Cox said. "Losing last season because of covid was tough on all of us. But the girls have come back and continued to get better every day, and that was one of their goals. They wanted to improve on themselves, physically and mentally, and they've done that.

"One thing 2020 taught us was to not take anything for granted, and they haven't."

Cox noted that for a team dominated by sophomores and juniors, her two seniors -- Tuesday Melton and Sydney Tanner -- have helped shape the Lady Panthers, who regularly get impressive performances from players up and down their lineup.

Whether it's power hitting with junior Shelby Samples and sophomore Alyssa Houston or lock-down pitching from Melton and junior Elana Scott, Sockey believes the Lady Panthers are as good as advertised.

"They've got a great pitching staff and very good hitters, one through nine," he said. "There's not an easy spot in that lineup because all nine are going to compete. They've got some speed and power, just a really good overall team."

Greenwood went 13-1 in the 5A-West, with five of its last six league victories coming by an average of nearly 15 runs. The Lady Bulldogs punched their ticket to the final by beating conference foe Mountain Home 7-5 in the state semifinals.

"We got to watch them a couple of days at the state tournament, and they got to watch us play," Cox said. "It's going to be a grudge match, and that's what it's supposed to be at this time of the year."

If Greenwood is going to defeat the Lady Panthers, it will have to do the same thing it did nine days ago against Mountain Home -- win at its opponent's home park.

"We know it's going to be tough," Sockey said. "We've got to play our best defensive game, not strikeout and put the ball in play. Just do what we do."

STATE SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 5A

Benton Lady Panthers (30-0) vs. Greenwood Lady Bulldogs (25-8)

GAME TIME 4 p.m.

WHERE Everett Softball Field, Benton

BENTON

CONFERENCE 5A-Central (14-0)

COACH Heidi Cox

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 314-22

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Searcy 10 (state first round), def. White Hall 4-1 (state quarterfinal), def. Greene Co. Tech 4-0 (state semifinal)

NOTEWORTHY Senior Tuesday Melton is an Ouachita Baptist commitment. ... Benton beat three of the four Class 6A semifinalists (Bryant, Bentonville and Cabot), outscoring the three teams 38-5. ... The Lady Panthers scored 10 runs or more in 18 games. ... Little Rock Parkview as the only team to score more than three runs against Benton. The Lady Patriots lost that game 19-4.

GREENWOOD

CONFERENCE 5A-West (13-1)

COACH Ronnie Sockey

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 297-110

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Lake Hamilton 3-0 (state first round), def. Marion 11-5 (state quarterfinal), def. Mountain Home 7-5 (state semifinal)

NOTEWORTHY Greenwood has won six of its past seven games. ... Seniors Ally Sockey and Chelsi Possage have signed with the University of Arkansas. ... The Lady Bulldogs were 8-6 against teams from Class 6A. ... Senior Haven Clements was the starting pitcher in the Lady Bulldogs'4-0 victory over Benton in the 2019 semifinals. Greenwood also beat Benton in the 2015 semifinals.

CLASS 2A

Tuckerman Lady Bulldogs (28-4) vs. Mansfield Lady Tigers (18-4)

GAME TIME 10 a.m. today

WHERE Everett Softball Field, Benton

TUCKERMAN

CONFERENCE 2A-2 (11-1)

COACH Matt Dillon

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 300-81

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Hector 15-0 (regional first round), def. Salem 13-11 (regional semifinals), def. Melbourne 4-2 (regional final), def. Riverside 9-3 (state first round), def. Horatio 10-1 (state quarterfinal), def. Spring Hill 7-5 (state semifinal)

NOTEWORTHY Tuckerman is riding a 12-game winning streak. The Lady Bulldogs have won 18 of their past 19 games. … The only loss Tuckerman had to a Class 2A team this season was a 3-2 setback at Cedar Ridge on April 15. Its other three defeats were to teams from the 4A-3 Conference (Valley View, Brookland).… Nine of the team’s victories were shutouts, one of which was a 30-0 rout of Sloan-Hendrix.

MANSFIELD

CONFERENCE 2A-4 (11-0)

COACH Donnie Eveld

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 188-48

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Decatur 7-0 (regional first round), def. Flippin 2-0 (regional semifinal), def. Acorn 10-2 (regional final), def. Fordyce 5-3 (state first round), def. Quitman 5-4 (state quarterfinal), def. Parkers Chapel 7-3 (state semifinal)

NOTEWORTHY Mansfield is playing in its first championship game since 2012. … Freshman pitcher Alyson Edwards recorded 25 strikeouts during last week’s state tournament, including eight in the semifinals against Parkers Chapel. … The Lady Tigers have won eight consecutive games. Prior to that, they’d dropped back-to-back contests to West Fork and Paris. … Mansfield reached the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state tournament in 2019 before losing to Genoa Central.