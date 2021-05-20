Happy birthday (May 20): This year's mood in one word: inspired. There's a fire in you, lit by ideas and people taking life in a dazzling direction. You give that same fire to others, just by being in pursuit of your passion.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Here comes the reshuffling of your deck of priorities, a process outside of your control, followed by the giddy anticipation as the cards are being dealt. What will you get? It matters, but not as much as how you play what you get.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Allowing yourself to get distracted will drain your precious energy unless those distractions are so high in quality they inspire you. You'll know immediately. Unless you get hit by a "wow" factor, keep moving along.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You may not feel qualified to assume the position you are being asked to fill, but they think you have what it takes, and they're right. You'll gain skills along the way. Just say yes.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): With people around to show you how a thing is done, the plus is that you can skip over a lot of potentially embarrassing trial and error. The minus is that you won't know what you might have invented through failing on your own.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): How deftly you'll navigate the paradox represented in this day: Now is the only moment. And yet, nothing good happens without some degree of delayed gratification.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You're carrying more than you know. It's like your mind has pockets you haven't checked in a while. Go through, gather up the useless and dated ideas, and then release them to the trash.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): A person need not infringe, intrude or invade your space in any way to strike a chord at the very heart of you. The strings ring out with sympathetic resonance when you witness the emotional tone you know so very well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): With multitudes clamoring for attention, the one who doesn't seem to want any becomes accidentally alluring. They will wonder about your private life and inner world that is so compelling that publicity is unwelcome.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Paying attention to a problem doesn't necessarily lead to its solution. Instead, stay focused on what you want. As you keep moving toward that pretty picture, life starts to assemble it before your eyes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You have a reputation for being extremely capable — the kind of person who appears in a crisis and fixes everything with brisk elan. That said, don't make it a habit to fix for the same person repeatedly; teach instead.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The skill of compartmentalization is a complement to so many areas of life. Just be sure, every once in a while, to remind yourself what's folded and tucked away. Today's success depends on such a check-in.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your past experience matters less than the way people are experiencing you now. You will open doors with your social skills and confident demeanor.

EARLY GIFT OF THE GEMINI SUN

Social conventions as they are, many will ask questions they don’t necessarily want to know the answers to. The sun crosses into Gemini with a burning curiosity. This makes obvious the hollowness of rootless query and makes those whirring minds, rich in appetite, stand out from the rest. Curiosity is an energetic vacuum that pulls life inside.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I helped her get the job, and then she was promoted before me. Months later, she was promoted again, and when there were cutbacks at the company, I was let go. My friend is doing better than ever, and now I’m looking for a job. I think about her every day, how well she’s doing, and I seethe. How can a Pisces let go of the damage done by a Scorpio?”

A: Spiritual Pisces, the best way to let go is to create and execute a private anti-seething ritual. Here’s one called Release and Succeed:

On one paper, make a list of words and images associated with your anger at your friend. For instance: the time you heard of her promotion — what picture does it bring up in your mind? How did you feel? On a second page, list the qualities, approaches and methods your friend used to move up. Rip up your angry page into bits and burn them in a fire pit. Place the other list under your pillow to read before you go to sleep and when you wake up in the morning. You will use these same methods to extact the best revenge — your own success.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Making excellent use of the cosmic omens, Cher stars in a movie, “Cher and the Loneliest Elephant,” released near her solar return. The superstar has won just about every major award there is to win in the entertainment industry including the Oscar, Grammy and Emmy. A cusp baby, Cher was born when the sun and Mercury were in the sign of the powerful voice — Taurus — and has natal Mars and Pluto in the sign of the entertaining lion.