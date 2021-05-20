• Solomon Leyva, owner of a rare-plant nursery in Alameda, Calif., gave hundreds of area residents the chance to smell and see a corpse flower -- so-called because of the stench it emits when it blooms -- by moving it into an abandoned gas station and patiently answering questions as the curious waited in line.

• Stacey Abrams, the Georgia Democrat who has become a leading ballot access advocate, will deliver the keynote address at the May 31 "Remember & Rise" event commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, organizers said.

• Jason Woodruff, a Gulf Shores, Ala., police sergeant, said officers will increase beach patrols after late-night beachgoers turned in nearly 70 pounds of cocaine packaged in about 30 bundles that washed ashore.

• Princess Beatrice, 32, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and ninth in line to the British throne, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are expecting their first child sometime this fall, Buckingham Palace announced.

• Lance Walker, a federal judge in Bangor, Maine, determined that Katrina Preble, 56, accused of threatening U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in a series of voicemails, is not competent to stand trial and ordered her sent to a federal medical center in Texas for treatment.

• Zachary Wester, 28, a former Jackson County, Fla., sheriff's deputy accused of planting drugs during traffic stops after investigators found a narcotics stash in his patrol car, was convicted of 19 of 67 counts, including misconduct, perjury and drug possession.

• Graham Reid, 29, of Sugar Land, Texas, was dismissed from his job as a high school geometry teacher with the Fort Bend Independent School District after he was accused of torturing and killing four kittens and arrested on animal cruelty charges, authorities said.

• Jeffrey Keezel, 28, a South Carolina man who spent nearly seven years under house arrest, was exonerated by a jury that acquitted him of murder and other counts after he testified in his own defense, saying he identified to police the person who committed the crime.

• Chip Simmons, sheriff of Escambia County, Fla., praised an 11-year-old girl who didn't stop fighting and escaped when a knife-carrying man he described as an "animal" after his arrest tried to drag her into a van as she waited at a school bus stop.