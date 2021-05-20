India finds storm victims, seeks missing

NEW DELHI -- Indian navy ships recovered 26 bodies after a barge sank off Mumbai as the most powerful storm to hit the region in more than two decades blew ashore this week, officials said Wednesday.

The search continues for 49 more people who are missing after the cyclone hit Monday, navy spokesman Mehul Karnik said.

He said five ships, a surveillance aircraft and three helicopters involved in the search had rescued 186 people in rough seas with waves of up to 25 feet.

A navy statement said 125 survivors and two bodies have arrived in Mumbai and others are expected to get there late Wednesday.

Cyclone Tauktae packed sustained winds of up to 130 mph when it roared ashore in Gujarat state. It left more than 50 people dead in Gujarat and Maharashtra states.

The weather has improved, and the search operation for the missing has intensified, navy Cmdr. Alok Anand said, adding that some of the survivors had received minor injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw the damage caused by the cyclone when he flew over the worst-hit areas and later met with state officials in Ahmedabad, a key city in western Gujarat state.

A newspaper reported that more than 16,000 houses were damaged in Gujarat state, while thousands of trees and electric poles were uprooted by the force of the wind.

U.S. offers $5M in Afghanistan abduction

ISLAMABAD -- The U.S. State Department said Wednesday that it was offering a $5 million reward for information about an American woman kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2008.

Cydney Mizell, a humanitarian aid worker and her driver, Mohammad Hadi, were kidnapped in southern Kandahar province, where Mizell was teaching English and embroidery at a girl's school.

The State Department statement said Mizell and her driver most likely were killed by their captors, who have never been identified. She is believed to have been buried in Kandahar but her body has not been recovered.

Posters emailed by the U.S. Embassy offering the reward carry a picture of Mizell. "Help us return her to her family," the poster reads.

No one has claimed responsibility for Mizell's kidnapping.

The U.S. also is seeking the freedom of Mark Frierchs, a contractor who disappeared in Afghanistan in early 2020 and is believed to be in the custody of the Taliban's Haqqani network.

The Taliban have denied taking Frierchs. But Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. envoy seeking to broker peace in Afghanistan, has reportedly been pressing the insurgent movement for information on his whereabouts.

Ship's Taiwan Strait transit galls China

BEIJING -- China on Wednesday protested the latest passage by a U.S. Navy ship through the Taiwan Strait, calling it a provocation that undermined peace and stability in the region.

The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said that the guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit on Tuesday in accordance with international law. The passage "demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"The United States military will continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows," the Navy said in a statement.

While the strait is in international waters, China claims self-governing Taiwan as its own territory and regards the U.S. Navy's presence in the area as a show of support for the island's democratic government.

In a statement on the Chinese Defense Ministry's website, a spokesperson, Col. Zhang Chunhui, said the U.S. actions were "sending wrong signals to the 'Taiwan independence' forces, deliberately disrupting and sabotaging the regional situation and endangering peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

Mexican presses U.S. to end group's aid

MEXICO CITY -- On Wednesday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador raised the pressure on the United States to end aid payments to an anti-corruption group.

Lopez Obrador claims that the U.S. payments are tantamount to interfering in Mexico's internal affairs and funding the opposition to his government.

In early May, just before an online meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Lopez Obrador said Mexico had filed a diplomatic note with the U.S. Embassy on the matter.

On Wednesday, he said "there is a commitment by the U.S. government to review this," but added "they are taking a long time, I say respectfully."

Lopez Obrador has long attacked nongovernmental organizations like Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity, which he says has received about $2.5 million in U.S. money.