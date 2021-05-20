Jonesboro eager to face Van Buren

Jonesboro Coach Mark Dobson hasn't had much time to look back on what his Hurricane accomplished during last week's run through the Class 5A state baseball tournament. He's been busy trying to get things in order for the state finals.

But Jonesboro's longtime coach mentioned there hasn't been a shortage of enthusiasm from his players.

"The kids are excited for sure," he said. "I've been running around like crazy getting all the details put together. But they're certainly excited, and you can tell when we practiced at an indoor facility [Monday].

"They're talking all about it. Really, it's all they're thinking about right now."

The Hurricane's thought process will be ramped up a bit when they face Van Buren at 1 p.m. in the Class 5A championship game today at Everett Baseball Field in Benton.

Jonesboro (27-5) is playing in the final for the first time since 2017 when it lost to Sheridan, and Van Buren (26-7) last played for a title in 2010. That bit of history won't matter much to two teams that have been at the top of their class for the majority of the season.

The Hurricane have lost once since April 23. The Pointers' lone defeat since April 8 was a four-run setback to Bentonville West. Both teams knocked off conference rivals during the Class 5A semifinals.

"[Van Buren] is a well-coached team," Dobson said. "The thing that impressed me during the state tournament was how well they hit the ball. They run the bases well, too. They're a really good team."

Dobson and the Hurricane also are familiar with the guy they're expecting to see throw the first pitch for the Pointers.

Senior Connor Johnson, who has been Van Buren's ace all year, held Jonesboro to one hit when the teams met early last season before the coronavirus pandemic.

The University of Central Arkansas commitment struck out 11 batters and issued 1 walk in 7 innings when the Pointers beat the Hurricane 1-0 in a neutral-site game at Joe T. Robinson.

"He was really good," Dobson said of Johnson. "He stands out right off the bat because he gave us all kinds of problems. And he pitched really well last week during state."

Johnson helped put the Pointers in position to win their first baseball title when he struck out 13 in a complete-game victory over Greenwood on Saturday.

Jonesboro's patience at the plate could test Johnson. In the state tournament, the Hurricane were able to jump on their opponents because they didn't swing at many bad pitches. That also enabled them to build big cushions.

Jonesboro outscored its three state tournament opponents 35-6, including back-to-back run-rule victories over Texarkana and Greene County Tech. Jonesboro also has pitching depth, a luxury that could be pivotal against the hot-hitting Pointers.

Dobson thinks his team is going to have to put up runs if it's going to give itself a chance.

"I think Van Buren is going to throw a ton of strikes," he said. "They're going to challenge us, and we're going to have to hit it and put the ball in play. We've got to find a way to manufacture some runs.

"It'll be interesting, that's for sure."