Judge campaign start date set

Arkansas lawyers who want to run for judge next year can officially start their campaigns Monday, the state's judicial ethics enforcer announced Tuesday.

The nonpartisan elections are scheduled for May 24, 2022, a date they share with the state's partisan primaries for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, among other races.

The Code of Judicial Conduct allows for judicial candidates to publicly announce their plans to seek office at most a year before the election, David Sachar, executive director of the Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission, said in a news release.

Fundraising won't be allowed for another six months, so soliciting or accepting campaign contributions cannot start until Thanksgiving, Nov. 25. The code allows fundraising to begin about six months before the election, Sachar stated.

Fundraising must end 45 days after the election, which is July 8, 2022, unless the candidate is competing in a runoff, Sachar stated, recommending that candidates and their campaign workers review the Code of Judicial Conduct before running for office.

Only lawyers can run for judge. Candidates for circuit judge must be state residents for at least two years who are at least 28 years old and have been licensed to practice law for at least six years prior to taking office

To run for the state Supreme Court or Court of Appeals, candidates should be at least 30 years old and an Arkansas resident for at least two years and have been licensed to practice law for the past eight years.