I read Rex Nelson's column Saturday morning and laughed so hard that I cried. Way to go, Rex, for calling it "like it is" and telling the truth.

We have had two excellent governors over the past two decades: Mike Beebe and Asa Hutchinson. Rex's column about our current loudmouths in the coffee shop highlights an embarrassing period in Arkansas history. They are worthless and dangerous. I hope that Arkansas voters will wake up and look for qualified (educated) candidates in the near future to erase the stench left behind by these zealots and brainwashed minions.

I am very proud of you, Rex!

RICHARD F. JACOBS

Hot Springs

When it agreed to review the Mississippi abortion law, the Supreme Court said it would address a single question: "whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional."

The religious argument in support of right to life in this litigation is that the fetus is a human being from the moment of conception. As set forth in religious texts, all humans have an immortal soul. For this position to be valid (that the fetus is a human being from the moment of conception), an immortal soul must be infused into the fetus at the moment of conception.

This contention is only a religious belief and cannot be scientifically proven. In our democracy we have religious freedom and do not allow the government to impose unprovable religious ideas on the general population.

Regardless, the right-to-life supporters, who spend their time in trying to impose their religious beliefs on all of society, fail to consider the fact that by their logic an abortion cannot kill an immortal soul. Presumably, again by their logic, an abortion releases this immortal soul to go to heaven. Such a fate is likely more desirable than the human life faced by the soul of an unwanted child. (I assume unwanted pregnancies are the primary cause of abortions.)

It would behoove the right-to-lifers, who are trying to force humanity on these souls, to do their level best to make sure these human lives are as healthy, stable, and safe as possible.

LEN WHITE

Fayetteville

Say what? Heritage Action, a conservative action group, reportedly broadcast the fact that it has been providing legislative packages to Republican-led state legislatures; legislative packages which define how to promote legislation which will restrict the access to voting by implementation of draconian rules.

Please, please, tell us that there are investigative reporters from our state paper pursuing the tentacles of that story for application to our esteemed Republican-led legislature. This revelation by Heritage Action shows that all the legislation about voting restriction is far from coincidental.

JIM ROBNOLT

Sherwood

We have sold our children down the river. The article "Virus aid of $2.6B allotted for state" describes funds coming to Arkansas, which will be welcomed by our officials. But what about the real cost of this funding?

Congress has authorized nearly $4 trillion over the past year to address the covid-19 economic crisis (caused primarily by the lockdown, which Sweden proved was unnecessary). Astonishingly, $4 trillion would cover Connecticut, New Jersey, and Rhode Island with $1 bills. It would take 176,320 18-wheel trucks carrying a load of 25 tons each to transport $4 trillion in single bills. Bumper to bumper, this line of trucks would reach from New York City to Phoenix. (And President Biden is proposing to spend another $2 trillion).

No nation has ever been able to print money by the truckload and not experience hyperinflation. Massive money printing increases prices exponentially, thus destroying the currency's purchasing power. A loaf of bread in Weimar Germany cost 1 mark in November 1918, and $200 billion marks in November 1923.

This is not a new game. In the last 25 years, 28 nations learned the hard way that hyperinflation destroys your economy and your children's future, including Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, Nicaragua, Peru, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Yugoslavia, and Zimbabwe.

If you appreciate the dollars coming your way, don't thank the politicians; they were just the auctioneers who gathered up the labor--the future--of our children and grandchildren and sold it, and are spending the money for all sorts of initiatives (all "needed," of course).

We are only free to the extent we are free of our vices, greed, and lust for power. And loss of freedom often accompanies hyperinflation. It is time to draw close to the Lord, to seek his guidance and mercy.

MARK PETERSON

Little Rock

I believe I understand why the Biden administration is using "quiet diplomacy" to address the current crisis raging in the Middle East: They don't want to wake President Biden up.

MICHAEL BERGER

Benton

