Lisa Kelley-Gibbs: 'Normal' no longer seems cool

I feel myself getting old. By saying that, I can visualize the eye rolls of those my senior thinking, "Kid, you ain't seen nothin' yet." True, I'm sure I haven't. If I'm blessed to live on this side of the dirt till every part of me is puckered, tuckered, bent or bagged, I suspect I'd give anything to go back to this 47-year-old me and have her woes.

It's not even a woe, really. It's a mindset. With each passing day, I feel myself gravitating toward things that aren't cool. Granted, I've never been "cool," but I could see it over yonder if I squinted hard on an uncloudy day. Being in proximity was close enough for me. But the gap is widening.

I'd like to blame it on the pandemic, when I got used to going to work most days in leggings and flip flops. Many client conferences and board meetings were video-conferenced instead of in person, so I'd throw on a pretty scarf over my sweatshirt for the call, and no one would be the wiser.

Now that things are getting back to "normal" -- whatever that is -- it's time to dust off those high heels and pleated skirts, powder my snout, paint my pout and look cute again. Except...

I don't want to. I mean, I want to look cute, and I still think nothing makes your hiney look better than a pair of dime-store heels, but I find myself leaning into fashion choices that are not my style. Magazine advertisements for Alfred Dunner apparel are starting to appeal to me, and I don't even LIKE pastels.

If I'm frank with myself, this gravitational pull started long before the pandemic. It started when I bought a fanny pack, wore it to town, and perused a rack of screen-printed sweatshirts. Trapper John was horrified. A fanny pack is a slippery slope toward Velcro shoes, powder blue jackets, sans-a-belt pants and a tightly curled perm. Next thing you know, I'm going to start carrying Werther's Originals in my pocket and yelling at kids to get off my lawn. And I don't even HAVE a lawn.

When I dance these days, folks laugh. I don't get it. I'm not trying to be funny. I used to be a good dancer. I won dance contests, for crying out loud. Granted, Trapper would tell you that winning a backwoods redneck jitterbug is not akin to a Tony Award, but still, I had rhythm. Some kids taught me to floss awhile back. (If you think that involves your teeth, dabber your bingo card.) Nothing makes Trapper laugh harder than seeing me floss. The fact that I think I'm pretty good only makes him laugh harder.

Yes, I like to eat dinner at 5 p.m., obsess about the weather, ignore GPS, and take pictures of things other than myself -- so sue me! But to show I can still go from frumpy to fabulous, I donned a pair of high heels for the office today. They look stylish sitting under my desk while I go barefoot.

Werther's anyone?

Lisa Kelley-Gibbs is a Southern storyteller, lawyer and country gal living a simple urban life in downtown Bentonville. Email her at Lisa@ArkansasAtty.com.